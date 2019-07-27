Block H & R (HRB) Holder Ellington Management Group Has Lowered Holding as Market Value Rose; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Rose, Vontobel Asset Management Has Increased by $9.46 Million Its Position

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Block H & R Inc (HRB) by 48.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 45,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 48,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, down from 93,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Block H & R Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.45. About 1.67M shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has declined 1.08% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE FY NET INCOME OF EUR 32.1 MLN; 22/03/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST AND H&R FINANCE TRUST ANNOUNCE UNWINDING OF H&R FINANCE TRUST AND THE STAPLED UNIT STRUCTURE; 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – TARGET AN OPERATING INCOME (EBITDA) FIGURE OF BETWEEN EUR94.0 MLN AND EUR106.0 MLN IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – SALE INCLUDES ALL OF CO’S RETAIL PROPERTIES IN UNITED STATES, OTHER THAN 16 GAS STATIONS AND CONVENIENCE STORES; 14/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – PART OF PROCEEDS FROM THE SALE WILL BE USED TO REPAY U.S. $205.9 MLN OF MORTGAGE DEBT ON PORTFOLIO; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block 3Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr $1.16; 21/03/2018 – H&R Block hosts national shred day with free events nationwide; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST QTRLY FFO PER STAPLED UNIT $0.44; 13/03/2018 – H&R Block, LendingTree partner to empower clients to improve their financial well-being; 26/04/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 UNCHANGED

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 5,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 243,888 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $447.57M, up from 238,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – Russia Today: Surveillance state? Amazon selling facial recognition technology to govt `threatens freedom’; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon tests new ad that competes with Google, Criteo – Bloomberg; 03/04/2018 – Trump claims Amazon is taking advantage of the US Postal Service; 24/04/2018 – Amazon’s newest delivery option for Prime members: inside their car; 15/05/2018 – Inside Amazon’s Big Showdown With Seattle; 14/05/2018 – Amazon is questioning its future in Seattle after the city voted for a new tax on big business The new “head tax” is aimed at addressing the city’s homelessness crisis; 03/05/2018 – Amazon Says More Than a Million U.S. Small Businesses Sell on Its Site; 20/03/2018 – Health Purchase: Amazon taps health information expert with Texas connection to lead health tech business; 03/04/2018 – WHITE HOUSE IS SAID TO NOT HAVE PLANS FOR ACTION AGAINST AMAZON; 28/03/2018 – KRUGMAN: SOMEWHAT OF A MONOPSONY SITUATION WITH AMAZON

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19B and $12.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 70,690 shares to 168,337 shares, valued at $29.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 75,487 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $548.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arlington Asset Invt Corp (NYSE:AI) by 65,831 shares to 207,910 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 25,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH).