Block H & R (HRB) Shareholder Loudon Investment Management Lowered Stake by $476,675; Arrow Financial Has Lifted Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 27.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 9,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 42,555 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, up from 33,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $47.24. About 5.64 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Block H & R Inc (HRB) by 48.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 20,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The institutional investor held 22,055 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $528,000, down from 42,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Block H & R Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.91B market cap company. It closed at $24.26 lastly. It is down 10.45% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 07/03/2018 – H&R Block Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – EXPECTS TO BE IN A POSITION TO ANNOUNCE SALE OF MOST OF ITS U.S. RETAIL ASSETS IN THE “VERY NEAR FUTURE”; 22/03/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – AMENDED REORGANIZATION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMPLEMENTED BY AUG 2018; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Bd of Directors; 06/03/2018 – H&R BLOCK REITERATES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR; 06/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: URBN, ADSK, HRB, CAT, BA & more; 24/04/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC – EXPECT TO DELIVER REVENUE GROWTH AND MARGINS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED OUTLOOK; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block 3Q Rev $488.4M; 06/03/2018 – H&R BLOCK 3Q LOSS CONT OPS $1.16/SHR, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.19; 14/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – H&R REIT TO SELL MAJORITY OF U.S. RETAIL PORTFOLIO FOR U.S. $633 MILLION

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $431.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5,025 shares to 4,784 shares, valued at $858,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,067 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nippon Life Invsts Americas holds 1.06% or 243,860 shares in its portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt LP holds 5,364 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Kwmg Lc accumulated 97 shares or 0% of the stock. Braun Stacey Associates reported 1.2% stake. Oarsman Capital reported 1.28% stake. Patten Group holds 1.46% or 62,903 shares. Auxier Asset Management holds 0.48% or 42,866 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 39,640 shares. Philadelphia Trust Co holds 235,646 shares. Stonebridge Mngmt has invested 3.85% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 16,380 were reported by City Trust Fl. Windsor Cap Ltd accumulated 14,267 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 11,244 shares. Cypress Mngmt Llc, a Delaware-based fund reported 384,293 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Com stated it has 1.79 million shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold HRB shares while 104 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 192.97 million shares or 3.31% more from 186.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 243,086 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 18,861 shares. Phoenix Invest Adviser Limited Liability holds 0.83% or 16,000 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 394,172 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock invested in 0.02% or 22.92M shares. Ameritas Prtnrs Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 3,979 shares. 70 are held by Smithfield Tru. Franklin Resource holds 0% or 120,093 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Investment reported 12,518 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 13,126 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0.17% or 923,838 shares in its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Management invested 0.23% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 1.94 million shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp reported 0% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $114.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 2,430 shares to 20,721 shares, valued at $2.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 12,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,814 shares, and has risen its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).