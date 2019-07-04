Block H & R (HRB) Shareholder Amp Capital Investors LTD Lifted Stake by $3.93 Million; Alps Advisors Has Boosted Immunomedics (IMMU) Position by $703,418

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Block H & R Inc (HRB) by 66.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd bought 163,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 411,056 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.91M, up from 247,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Block H & R Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $29.09. About 1.89 million shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has declined 1.08% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.40 PER SHARE; 06/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: URBN, ADSK, HRB & more; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block 3Q Loss/Shr $1.18; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – “CONTINUES TO PURSUE SALES OF U.S. RETAIL AND REMAINING U.S. INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES”; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – H&R REIT TO SELL MAJORITY OF U.S. RETAIL PORTFOLIO FOR $633M; 12/03/2018 – IRS more likely to question returns than taxpayers think; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CDR HRB Holdings To ‘CCC’; Otlk Negative; 14/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – H&R REIT TO SELL MAJORITY OF U.S. RETAIL PORTFOLIO FOR U.S. $633 MILLION; 10/04/2018 – H&R Block’s vast product lineup lets taxpayers file however they want

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 37,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 459,956 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.84 million, up from 422,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Immunomedics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.21% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $14.93. About 2.03 million shares traded. Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has declined 20.54% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.97% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMU News: 04/05/2018 – Immunomedics Presenting at Conference Jun 3; 21/05/2018 – lmmunomedics Submits Biologics License Application For Sacituzumab Govitecan To The U.S. Food and Drug Administration; 09/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS 3Q LOSS/SHR 21C, EST. LOSS/SHR 15C; 09/04/2018 – Top AstraZeneca I/O vet Robert Iannone jumps to Immunomedics as R&D chief as BLA looms $IMMU; 12/04/2018 – Immunomedics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS NAMES IANNONE HEAD OF R&D, CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 09/04/2018 lmmunomedics Appoints Dr. Robert lannone Head of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer; 09/05/2018 – Immunomedics 3Q Loss/Shr 21c; 21/05/2018 – Biotech Analysis Central Preview Series: ImmunoMedics; 10/04/2018 – ICYMI: Top AstraZeneca I/O vet Robert Iannone jumps to Immunomedics as R&D chief as BLA looms $IMMU $AZN

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $43.69 million activity. BALL BRYAN bought $66,750 worth of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) on Thursday, June 20.

