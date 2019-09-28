Blink Charging Co. (BLNK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

As Business Services businesses, Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) and Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blink Charging Co. 3 0.00 14.64M 1.30 2.33 Envestnet Inc. 58 1.82 50.36M -0.43 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Blink Charging Co. and Envestnet Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blink Charging Co. 548,129,843.87% 0% 0% Envestnet Inc. 87,309,292.65% -3.6% -1.6%

Risk and Volatility

Blink Charging Co. is 243.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 3.43 beta. Competitively, Envestnet Inc. is 68.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.68 beta.

Liquidity

Blink Charging Co.’s Current Ratio is 4.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. On the competitive side is, Envestnet Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Blink Charging Co. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Envestnet Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Blink Charging Co. and Envestnet Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blink Charging Co. 0 0 0 0.00 Envestnet Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Envestnet Inc.’s potential upside is 41.60% and its average price target is $80.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.2% of Blink Charging Co. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.8% of Envestnet Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 41.65% are Blink Charging Co.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.6% of Envestnet Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blink Charging Co. 14.29% 16.03% -1.3% 28.27% 4.11% 76.74% Envestnet Inc. -2.39% 4.42% 2.22% 33.95% 23.65% 45.17%

For the past year Blink Charging Co. was more bullish than Envestnet Inc.

Summary

Blink Charging Co. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Envestnet Inc.

Blink Charging Co. owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing. In addition, the company provides EV charging hardware, site recommendations, and maintenance services. It has strategic partnerships across transit/destination locations, including airports, auto dealers, healthcare/medicals, hotels, mixed-use, municipal locations, multifamily residential and condo, parks and recreation areas, parking lots, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, schools and universities, stadiums, supermarkets, transportation hubs, and workplace locations. The company offers its services through field sales force and reseller partners. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 13,346 charging stations. The company was formerly known as Car Charging Group, Inc. and changed its name to Blink Charging Co. in August 2017. Blink Charging Co. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial and wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The companyÂ’s product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, and sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides a portfolio of accounting, rebalancing, trading, performance reporting, and client relationship management software, primarily to high-end registered investment advisers; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions (ERS), which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | PMC (Portfolio Management Consultants) that provides research due diligence and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services. The company also provides Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation and data analytics platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. Envestnet, Inc. serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, Internet services companies, and other financial institutions. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.