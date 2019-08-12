Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Reaches $2.81 After 3.00% Up Move; American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering American Water (NYSE:AWK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. American Water had 9 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $111 target in Wednesday, March 27 report. UBS maintained American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) rating on Monday, March 11. UBS has “Buy” rating and $114 target. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. See American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) latest ratings:

The stock of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.45% or $0.145 during the last trading session, reaching $2.805. About 166,622 shares traded. Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) has risen 4.11% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.11% the S&P500. Some Historical BLNK News: 25/05/2018 – Blink Charging Raises Over $15 Million in Warrant Exercises; 01/05/2018 – Blink Charging Co. & 16 Bay Area McDonald’s Upgrade 41 Charging Stations; 26/04/2018 – TAURIGA SCIENCES – RESELLER AGREEMENT WITH BLIBK IS SEPARATE FROM PRIOR DISCLOSED POTENTIAL ACQUISITION CANDIDATE THAT CO IS CURRENTLY CONTEMPLATING; 20/03/2018 Blink Charging Co. Expands Chicago Footprint; 25/05/2018 – Blink Charging Raises Over $15M in Warrant Exercises; 11/05/2018 – Blink Charging Co. Expands Electric Vehicle Charging Network in the Miami Area; 16/05/2018 – Blink Charging Announces First Quarter 2018 Financials; 27/04/2018 – Blink Charging Company Enters into Reseller Agreement with Tauriga Biz Dev. Corp. to Further Expand its Leading Electric Vehicl; 17/04/2018 – The City of Dania Beach, Florida, Unveils New Blink Electric Vehicle Charging Stations at City Hall; 07/05/2018 – Whole Foods Market Providing Blink Charging Electric Vehicle Chargers at New LocationsThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $73.59M company. It was reported on Aug, 12 by Barchart.com. We have $2.89 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:BLNK worth $2.21M more.

Analysts await Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $-0.13 earnings per share, down 160.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Blink Charging Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.50% negative EPS growth.

Blink Charging Co. owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company has market cap of $73.59 million. The firm offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

More notable recent Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here’s What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “BLINK’S 80AMP FAST AC CHARGING STATION APPROVED FOR NEW YORK’S CHARGE READY NY REBATE INITIATIVE – NASDAQ.com – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Blink Charging’s (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shareholders Feel About Its 134% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Blink Charging Announces 2018 Financial Results Nasdaq:BLNK – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold American Water Works Company, Inc. shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 10,550 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp invested in 19,525 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Patten Group accumulated 4,610 shares or 0.21% of the stock. 39,024 are owned by Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) invested 0.32% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). 3,869 were reported by Ledyard Bank & Trust. First In holds 0.01% or 100 shares. 23,035 were reported by Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. State Street stated it has 8.96M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Tobam, a France-based fund reported 6,755 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund reported 3,594 shares. Lederer And Assocs Inv Counsel Ca holds 20,785 shares. 8,360 are owned by Park Avenue Ltd Liability Company. 452,629 were accumulated by Davis R M. Banque Pictet & Cie stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

The stock increased 1.63% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $122.51. About 914,910 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 16/05/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo to Participate in Betterlnvesting National Convention; 05/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires City Of Farmington Water System; 29/05/2018 – Missouri American Water Announces Six Winners of Funding from Company’s Environmental Grants Program; 05/04/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS CITY OF FARMINGTON WATER SYSTEM; 11/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $365 MLN IN CASH, INCLUDING ESTIMATED WORKING CAPITAL; 11/04/2018 – Temporary Water Treatment Change to End in Central and Northern Parts of the State Served by New Jersey American Water; 23/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company, Manager of Engineering, Brian F. Carr Named Chair of American Water Works Association-New Jersey Secti; 24/04/2018 – American Water Names Deborah Degillio Senior Vice President of Its Eastern Division and President of New Jersey American Water and Robert MacLean President of American Water Enterprises; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER BOOSTS DIV TO 45.5C/SHR FROM 41.5C, EST. 45.5C; 20/04/2018 – New Jersey American Water Announces 2018 Environmental Grant Recipients

American Water Works Company, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $22.13 billion. The firm offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. It has a 38.18 P/E ratio. It operates approximately 81 surface water treatment plants with approximately 522 groundwater treatment plants and 1,022 groundwater wells; 121 wastewater treatment facilities, 1,284 treated water storage facilities, 1,433 pumping stations, 80 dams, and 49,635 miles of mains and collection pipes.