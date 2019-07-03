Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Reaches $2.72 After 4.00% Up Move; ALUMINA LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (AWCMF) Shorts Increased By 0.52%

The stock of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.82% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.72. About 111,067 shares traded. Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) has declined 51.65% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.08% the S&P500. Some Historical BLNK News: 26/04/2018 – TAURIGA SCIENCES – RESELLER AGREEMENT WITH BLIBK IS SEPARATE FROM PRIOR DISCLOSED POTENTIAL ACQUISITION CANDIDATE THAT CO IS CURRENTLY CONTEMPLATING; 07/05/2018 – Whole Foods Market Providing Blink Charging Electric Vehicle Chargers at New Locations; 26/04/2018 – TAURIGA SCIENCES INC – TAURIGA BIZ DEV WILL HELP BLINK EXPAND ITS NATIONAL ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING NETWORK; 27/04/2018 – Blink Charging Company Enters into Reseller Agreement with Tauriga Biz Dev. Corp. to Further Expand its Leading Electric Vehicl; 25/05/2018 – Blink Charging Raises Over $15M in Warrant Exercises; 10/04/2018 – New Blink Electric Vehicle Charging Stations lnstalled at Aventura Mall, Aventura Florida; 26/04/2018 – TAURIGA SCIENCES INC – UNIT EXECUTED AN INDEPENDENT SALES RESELLER AGREEMENT WITH BLINK CHARGING COMPANY; 30/05/2018 – UL Approves Blink Charging Co.’s Next Generation of Electric Vehicle Fast Chargers; 20/03/2018 – BLINK CHARGING CO – PURCHASED 112 DEPLOYED EV CHARGING STATIONS FROM JNS POWER & CONTROL SYSTEMS, INC; 03/04/2018 – BLINK CHARGING CO FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH THE U.S. SECThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $71.36M company. It was reported on Jul, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $2.83 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:BLNK worth $2.85 million more.

ALUMINA LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (OTCMKTS:AWCMF) had an increase of 0.52% in short interest. AWCMF’s SI was 15.16M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.52% from 15.08M shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 75799 days are for ALUMINA LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (OTCMKTS:AWCMF)’s short sellers to cover AWCMF’s short positions. It closed at $1.69 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has market cap of $4.81 billion. The firm has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Suriname, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia. It has a 7.65 P/E ratio. It also provides shipping services through owned and chartered vessels that transport dry and liquid bulk cargoes, including bauxite, alumina, caustic soda, fuel oil, petroleum, coke, and limestone.

Analysts await Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $-0.13 earnings per share, down 160.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Blink Charging Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.50% negative EPS growth.

Blink Charging Co. owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company has market cap of $71.36 million. The firm offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.