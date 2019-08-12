Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) EPS Estimated At $-0.13; THL Credit (TCRD) Has 1.5 Sentiment

THL Credit Inc (TCRD) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.42, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 30 investment professionals opened new or increased positions, while 20 cut down and sold stakes in THL Credit Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 12.44 million shares, up from 10.26 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding THL Credit Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 14 Increased: 16 New Position: 14.

Analysts expect Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) to report $-0.13 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 160.00% from last quarter’s $-0.05 EPS. After having $-0.08 EPS previously, Blink Charging Co.’s analysts see 62.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.66. About 77,209 shares traded. Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) has risen 4.11% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.11% the S&P500. Some Historical BLNK News: 10/04/2018 – New Blink Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Installed at Aventura Mall, Aventura Florida; 20/03/2018 Blink Charging Co. Expands Chicago Footprint; 17/05/2018 – Blink Health Appoints Susan Lang as Chief Strategy Officer; 03/04/2018 – BLINK CHARGING CO FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH THE U.S. SEC; 30/05/2018 – UL Approves Blink Charging Co.’s Next Generation of Electric Vehicle Fast Chargers; 07/05/2018 – Whole Foods Market Providing Blink Charging Electric Vehicle Chargers at New Locations; 20/03/2018 – BLINK CHARGING CO – PURCHASED 112 DEPLOYED EV CHARGING STATIONS FROM JNS POWER & CONTROL SYSTEMS, INC; 25/05/2018 – Blink Charging Raises Over $15 Million in Warrant Exercises; 27/04/2018 – Blink Charging Company Enters into Reseller Agreement with Tauriga Biz Dev. Corp. to Further Expand its Leading Electric Vehicl; 16/05/2018 – Blink Charging Announces First Quarter 2018 Financials

The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.53. About 66,527 shares traded. THL Credit, Inc. (TCRD) has declined 16.02% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TCRD News: 02/05/2018 – THL CREDIT 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 27C, EST. 29C; 22/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Cancellation of Annual Shareholder Meeting May 24; 06/03/2018 THL Credit: Net Assets Value $10.51 Per Share at Dec. 31; 06/03/2018 – THL Credit: Net Investment Income $1.21/Share at Dec. 31; 12/04/2018 – THL Credit Hires Christopher Todisco Director, Business Development; 06/04/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share; 22/05/2018 – THL CREDIT SR LOAN FUND TO RESCHEDULE MEETING LATER THIS YEAR; 22/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund: Plans to Reschedule Meeting in 2018; 02/04/2018 – Credit Industry Veteran Jane Musser Nelson Joins THL Credit’s Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share and Announces Investor Call

West Family Investments Inc. holds 1.45% of its portfolio in THL Credit, Inc. for 886,403 shares. Cooperman Leon G owns 2.78 million shares or 1.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Athena Capital Advisors Llc has 0.58% invested in the company for 298,285 shares. The New York-based Shikiar Asset Management Inc has invested 0.42% in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P, a California-based fund reported 103,401 shares.

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The company has market cap of $207.71 million. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It currently has negative earnings. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $34,238 activity.

More notable recent THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “THL Credit (TCRD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: THL Credit (TCRD) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “THL Credit 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “THL Credit Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Declares a Dividend of $0.21 Per Share – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “THL Credit -1.3% after dividend cut, Q4 miss – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

More notable recent Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here’s What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “BLINK’S 80AMP FAST AC CHARGING STATION APPROVED FOR NEW YORK’S CHARGE READY NY REBATE INITIATIVE – NASDAQ.com – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Blink Charging’s (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shareholders Feel About Its 134% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Blink Charging Announces 2018 Financial Results Nasdaq:BLNK – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 01, 2019.