Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) EPS Estimated At $-0.13; Skytop Capital Management Has Increased By $3.62 Million Its Equinix (EQIX) Holding

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased Equinix Inc (EQIX) stake by 53.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Skytop Capital Management Llc acquired 8,000 shares as Equinix Inc (EQIX)’s stock rose 11.58%. The Skytop Capital Management Llc holds 23,000 shares with $10.42 million value, up from 15,000 last quarter. Equinix Inc now has $45.81B valuation. The stock increased 2.54% or $13.23 during the last trading session, reaching $533.09. About 365,594 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) to report $-0.13 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 160.00% from last quarter’s $-0.05 EPS. After having $-0.08 EPS previously, Blink Charging Co.’s analysts see 62.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $2.67. About 65,041 shares traded. Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) has risen 4.11% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.11% the S&P500. Some Historical BLNK News: 17/04/2018 – The City of Dania Beach, Florida, Unveils New Blink Electric Vehicle Charging Stations at City Hall; 10/04/2018 – New Blink Electric Vehicle Charging Stations lnstalled at Aventura Mall, Aventura Florida; 03/04/2018 – BLINK CHARGING CO FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH THE U.S. SEC; 11/05/2018 – Blink Charging Co. Expands Electric Vehicle Charging Network in the Miami Area; 26/04/2018 – TAURIGA SCIENCES – RESELLER AGREEMENT WITH BLIBK IS SEPARATE FROM PRIOR DISCLOSED POTENTIAL ACQUISITION CANDIDATE THAT CO IS CURRENTLY CONTEMPLATING; 10/04/2018 – New Blink Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Installed at Aventura Mall, Aventura Florida; 25/04/2018 – Blink Charging Announces 2017 Financial Results; 25/05/2018 – Blink Charging Raises Over $15 Million in Warrant Exercises; 01/05/2018 – Blink Charging Co. & 16 Bay Area McDonald’s Upgrade 41 Charging Stations; 30/05/2018 – UL Approves Blink Charging Co.’s Next Generation of Electric Vehicle Fast Chargers

Blink Charging Co. owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company has market cap of $70.05 million. The firm offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4.

Among 11 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Equinix had 20 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) rating on Friday, March 1. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $482 target. Deutsche Bank initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by UBS. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. Raymond James maintained the shares of EQIX in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Strong Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, August 1 with “Outperform”. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 1.