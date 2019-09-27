Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.2% of Blink Charging Co.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.41% of all Business Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Blink Charging Co. has 41.65% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 6.16% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Blink Charging Co. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blink Charging Co. 547,432,973.11% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 13.34% 32.60% 7.76%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Blink Charging Co. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Blink Charging Co. 14.64M 3 2.33 Industry Average 156.74M 1.18B 43.60

Blink Charging Co. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Blink Charging Co. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blink Charging Co. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.94 2.32 2.58

The potential upside of the peers is 36.95%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Blink Charging Co. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blink Charging Co. 14.29% 16.03% -1.3% 28.27% 4.11% 76.74% Industry Average 4.46% 8.12% 15.24% 34.70% 39.86% 42.63%

For the past year Blink Charging Co.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Blink Charging Co. has a Current Ratio of 4.1 and a Quick Ratio of 3.7. Competitively, Blink Charging Co.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.56 and has 1.49 Quick Ratio. Blink Charging Co. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Blink Charging Co.’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Blink Charging Co. is 243.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 3.43. In other hand, Blink Charging Co.’s peers have beta of 1.15 which is 15.29% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Blink Charging Co. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Blink Charging Co.’s competitors show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Blink Charging Co. owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing. In addition, the company provides EV charging hardware, site recommendations, and maintenance services. It has strategic partnerships across transit/destination locations, including airports, auto dealers, healthcare/medicals, hotels, mixed-use, municipal locations, multifamily residential and condo, parks and recreation areas, parking lots, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, schools and universities, stadiums, supermarkets, transportation hubs, and workplace locations. The company offers its services through field sales force and reseller partners. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 13,346 charging stations. The company was formerly known as Car Charging Group, Inc. and changed its name to Blink Charging Co. in August 2017. Blink Charging Co. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.