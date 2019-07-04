Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) and its rivals on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Blink Charging Co. has 12.6% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 64.56% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Blink Charging Co. has 10.5% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 6.07% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Blink Charging Co. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blink Charging Co. 0.00% -194.60% -128.80% Industry Average 38.20% 33.55% 7.43%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Blink Charging Co. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Blink Charging Co. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 154.79M 405.19M 39.53

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Blink Charging Co. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blink Charging Co. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.47 3.05 2.59

As a group, Business Services companies have a potential upside of 65.14%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Blink Charging Co. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blink Charging Co. -7.02% -10.32% 12.1% 16.32% -51.65% 61.63% Industry Average 4.18% 7.11% 16.58% 22.71% 35.02% 29.80%

For the past year Blink Charging Co.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Blink Charging Co. has a Current Ratio of 4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.7. Competitively, Blink Charging Co.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.60 and has 1.52 Quick Ratio. Blink Charging Co. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Blink Charging Co.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 3.44 shows that Blink Charging Co. is 244.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Blink Charging Co.’s rivals are 24.54% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.25 beta.

Dividends

Blink Charging Co. does not pay a dividend.

Blink Charging Co. owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing. In addition, the company provides EV charging hardware, site recommendations, and maintenance services. It has strategic partnerships across transit/destination locations, including airports, auto dealers, healthcare/medicals, hotels, mixed-use, municipal locations, multifamily residential and condo, parks and recreation areas, parking lots, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, schools and universities, stadiums, supermarkets, transportation hubs, and workplace locations. The company offers its services through field sales force and reseller partners. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 13,346 charging stations. The company was formerly known as Car Charging Group, Inc. and changed its name to Blink Charging Co. in August 2017. Blink Charging Co. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.