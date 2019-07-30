Blb&B Advisors Raised By $507,558 Its Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Position; WENDEL INVESTISSEMENT ACT FRANCE EUR (WNDLF) SI Increased By 12.28%

WENDEL INVESTISSEMENT ACT FRANCE EUR (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) had an increase of 12.28% in short interest. WNDLF’s SI was 43,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 12.28% from 39,100 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 439 days are for WENDEL INVESTISSEMENT ACT FRANCE EUR (OTCMKTS:WNDLF)’s short sellers to cover WNDLF’s short positions. It closed at $135.7 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) stake by 26.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blb&B Advisors Llc acquired 8,751 shares as Rio Tinto Plc (RIO)’s stock rose 7.93%. The Blb&B Advisors Llc holds 41,684 shares with $2.45 million value, up from 32,933 last quarter. Rio Tinto Plc now has $98.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $57.81. About 1.10 million shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 5.07% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 22/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Selling its Entire 75% Interest in Winchester South; 27/03/2018 – IGNORE: RIO TINTO, 2 EX-EXECS CHARGED BY SEC REPORTED OCT. 17; 13/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Is Reviewing Arrangements With Rusal; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto confirms talks over $3.5bn Indonesia mine exit; 20/04/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – RIO TINTO COMPLETES GROSS DEBT REDUCTION PROGRAMME; 10/05/2018 – Apple Backs Alcoa, Rio Tinto to Develop Carbon-Free Metal Making; 19/03/2018 – Swiss seize bank accounts amid probe linked to Rio Tinto Mongolia mine; 30/04/2018 – Business Review: BREAKING: ASIC lobs new charges against Rio Tinto, Tom Albanese, Guy Elliott; 13/04/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – AGREEMENTS ALSO INCLUDE OFFTAKE CONTRACTS FOR ALUMINA THAT ARE USED AT RIO TINTO’S SMELTERS, MAINLY IN FRANCE AND ICELAND; 13/04/2018 – RIO TINTO REVIEWS ARRANGEMENTS W/ RUSAL

Wendel is a private equity firm specializing in equity financing in middle markets and later stages through leveraged buy-out transactions. The company has market cap of $6.21 billion. The firm invests in companies operating in firm services, certification, chemicals, building materials, telecommunications, and utilities. It has a 31.44 P/E ratio. It invests in both listed and non-listed companies.

Blb&B Advisors Llc decreased Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) stake by 12,912 shares to 53,559 valued at $2.71 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 16,980 shares and now owns 214,149 shares. Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Rio Tinto had 11 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 12, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) earned “Hold” rating by Investec on Friday, February 8. Argus Research maintained Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) rating on Friday, March 1. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $65 target.