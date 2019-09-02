Blb&B Advisors Lowered Its Kimberly Clark (KMB) Holding by $893,964; Weatherly Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in Waste Mgmt Del (WM)

Blb&B Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 25.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc sold 7,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 20,909 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, down from 28,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $141.11. About 1.32 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.71, EST. $1.68; 01/05/2018 – U by Kotex® addresses need for period products, serves as founding sponsor of Alliance for Period Supplies; 10/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK LOST MARKET SHARE IN DIAPERS IN CHINA; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO INFORMS ON ANTITRUST INVESTIGATION; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES `CHALLENGING, COMPETITIVE’ PRICING; 20/04/2018 – Kimberley-Clark looks to begin arbitration against Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Adj EPS $1.71; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – KIM UNDERHILL, PRESIDENT OF KIMBERLY-CLARK PROFESSIONAL, HAS BEEN NAMED GROUP PRESIDENT KIMBERLY-CLARK NORTH AMERICA; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Kimberly-Clark to $19.4M From $350M

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 3,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 82,709 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.59M, up from 79,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $119.35. About 1.15 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Asset Management reported 2,266 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 2,448 shares. Ntv Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.91% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 2,788 were accumulated by Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Llc. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc reported 0% stake. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.13% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Management invested 0.17% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Bbva Compass Retail Bank accumulated 1,403 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Boston Advisors Lc stated it has 0.42% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Horan Limited Liability Co holds 0.14% or 2,200 shares. Endurance Wealth invested 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 58,786 were accumulated by Bailard. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.2% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). King Luther Cap Management owns 311,153 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $489.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 13,934 shares to 91,630 shares, valued at $4.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,917 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 49,773 were accumulated by Ls Limited Liability Corporation. Clean Yield Group Inc holds 0.07% or 1,487 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 34,818 shares. Maryland Management owns 10,244 shares. Argent has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Aviance Prtnrs Lc reported 2,065 shares. Hl Fincl Ltd Com invested in 49,835 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Albert D Mason invested in 10,303 shares. The California-based Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca) has invested 0.78% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.19% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Winslow Evans And Crocker, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,560 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability accumulated 0.15% or 79,283 shares. Crestwood Advsr Gp Limited Liability Corp holds 0.11% or 12,195 shares. Legacy Capital Prtn Inc holds 4,259 shares. Willis Investment Counsel accumulated 205,742 shares.

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27M and $850.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 18,544 shares to 91,380 shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 14,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,430 shares, and has risen its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).