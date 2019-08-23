Blb&B Advisors Lowered Its Position in Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) as Market Value Declined; Ward Ferry Management LTD Holds Position in Noah Hldgs LTD (NOAH)

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NOAH) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 266,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.07% . The institutional investor held 2.91M shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.10 million, up from 2.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Noah Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $31.35. About 163,558 shares traded. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 37.23% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 42c; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 29/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS, FINES NOAH HOLDINGS (HONG KONG); 30/04/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited Files FY2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Net $42.8M; 15/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Result on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Noah Holdings’ Lam Is Taking Long View on China (Video); 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q EPS 71c; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 10/04/2018 – NOAH HOLDINGS LTD NOAH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52

Blb&B Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 24.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc sold 2,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 8,353 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $994,000, down from 11,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 601,933 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500.

More notable recent Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “One Thing To Remember About The Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Noah: Q2 Was A Blip In A Positive Trend – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2018. More interesting news about Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Noah Holdings: Good Target For Long-Term Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Noah Holdings -5.0% after Q4 transaction value drops – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio invested in 0.15% or 276,459 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.18% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability reported 0.04% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Moreover, Whittier Trust has 0.01% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 3,934 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.01% stake. Raymond James & Assocs, a Florida-based fund reported 263,966 shares. Nbt State Bank N A Ny invested in 2,056 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com has 12,285 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Blair William & Il stated it has 4,959 shares. Pnc Finance Ser Gp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Dnb Asset Management As accumulated 22,249 shares. The Georgia-based Earnest Prns Ltd Company has invested 0% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Comerica Commercial Bank reported 66,651 shares. Albion Fincl Grp Inc Ut invested in 0.36% or 22,456 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 4.17 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Digital Realty Trust 5.250% PFD SER J declares $0.3281 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Digital Realty Expands IBM Cloud’s Direct Link Reach and Capabilities in Sydney – PRNewswire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About Digital Realty Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:DLR) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.