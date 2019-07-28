Blb&B Advisors Upped Its Csx (CSX) Position by $498,834; United Capital Financial Advisers Has Raised Its Stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by $484,120

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc bought 2,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,378 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.81 million, up from 45,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $189.79. About 1.55 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 23/04/2018 – Raytheon, Virsec establish alliance to protect government and critical infrastructure from advanced cyberattacks; 28/03/2018 – Poland, United States sign $4.75 bln deal on Patriot missiles; 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON – GOVERNMENT OF POLAND SIGNED DEAL TO PURCHASE CO’S COMBAT PROVEN PATRIOT FROM U.S. ARMY; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – THE SMALLSATS ARE SCHEDULED TO BE LAUNCHED INTO LOWER EARTH ORBIT LATER THIS YEAR; 20/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SAYS WANTS U.S. TO BRING DEFENCE SYSTEMS SUCH AS PATRIOT AND AVENGER MISSILES TO BALTICS TO DETER RUSSIA; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon to enhance FAA’s air traffic control system to improve safety and efficiency; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon/Palantir Contract Is for Combination of Hardware and Software, Work Has Estimated Completion Date of March 202; 20/03/2018 – High-power microwaves and lasers defeat multiple drones during US Army exercise

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 10.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 6,741 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,948 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53 million, up from 67,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $68.96. About 5.81M shares traded or 22.35% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 22/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – CSX Advances Efforts to Assess Operational Safety; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Rev $2.88B; 02/04/2018 – NorthJersey.com: Dumont administrator Thomas Richards on a mission to safeguard CSX rails; 17/04/2018 – CSX REAFFIRMS YR REV. VIEW, SEES SOLID STEP DOWN IN OPER RATIO; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q EPS 78c; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 08/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27M and $850.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 2,715 shares to 8,353 shares, valued at $994,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 19,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,646 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Investment Management Ltd Liability Company holds 113,758 shares. Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 4,365 shares. 2,262 are owned by Kings Point Cap Mgmt. Institute For Wealth Ltd Company owns 31,104 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Everett Harris & Ca holds 9,650 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Great Lakes Advsrs accumulated 11,152 shares. Veritable LP stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc reported 121,770 shares. 3,417 were accumulated by Ntv Asset Limited Liability. 3,625 are owned by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. West Oak Capital Ltd Co owns 400 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). 8,036 were accumulated by Park Avenue Ltd Liability.

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56B and $14.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 5,122 shares to 40,323 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Reit Etf (VNQ) by 262,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc (NYSE:AMP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adell Harriman Carpenter has 18,682 shares. Dsm Lc holds 5,700 shares. Cim Mangement Incorporated reported 3,306 shares. 203,974 are owned by Becker Management. Ontario – Canada-based Guardian Capital Lp has invested 0.29% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Mckinley Cap Mngmt Delaware stated it has 0.99% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Advisory Alpha Lc holds 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 58 shares. Asset reported 7,703 shares. Manchester Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Aureus Asset Llc accumulated 0.08% or 3,441 shares. Leavell Mgmt Inc invested 0.07% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 17,177 are owned by Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) Corporation. The Wisconsin-based Johnson Financial Gp has invested 0.06% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Adirondack accumulated 898 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Company has 0.17% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 11,173 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. Lawrence Taylor W had sold 10,023 shares worth $1.84 million. 4,094 shares were sold by Jimenez Frank R, worth $752,828 on Wednesday, February 13.

