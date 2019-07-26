Blb&B Advisors Increased Apple (AAPL) Position by $953,694 as Stock Price Rose; Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Increases Position in Iron Mountain (IRM)

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 46,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.84 billion, up from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Iron Mountain Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $29.9. About 1.19M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 4.63% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN 2019 FOLLOWING INTEGRATION; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700 MILLION SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY, AND IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY TO AUD 341 MILLION; 22/03/2018 – Iron Mountain To Acquire Artex Fine Arts Services; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – TRANSACTION IS DEBT FINANCED; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Rev $1.04B; 02/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud Critical Protection and Recovery to Safeguard High-value Data; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REDUCE ITS LEASE-ADJUSTED LEVERAGE RATIO TO MID-5X RANGE BY YEAR-END 2018; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on $700M Syndicated Term Loan B Facility; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 7% to 9%; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Deal Provides 11 Megawatts of Existing Data Center Capacity

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 5,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,573 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.31 million, up from 75,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $207.84. About 10.57 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – Digi Music News: After Acquiring Beats for $3 Billion, Apple Decides to Develop Its Own Pair of Headphones; 01/05/2018 – “With an eye for design, strong share in the premium (high margin) markets for smartphones and a growing (but select) number other devices, and the most valuable global brand, Apple remains one of the most significant technology companies in the world,” the firm’s analyst writes; 30/04/2018 – The Inquirer.net: Apple reportedly working on a VR/AR headset with dual 8K displays; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple and Google’s corporate reputations have plunged; 21/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS MULTIPLE SERVICES MAY BE UNAVAILABLE ON MAINTENANCE; 18/03/2018 – AAPL/@LiveSquawk: Apple Is Said To Develop Displays To Replace Samsung Screens -Apple Has California Facility For Producing MicroLED Screens -Apple MicroLED Plans May Hurt Suppliers Such As Sharp, LG Display – ! $AAPL; 30/05/2018 – Smartphone Market Will Decline Again This Year But Apple Volumes Will Rise, Projects IDC — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Tim Cook says Apple has been fortunate to be invited into classrooms all over the world. “They inspire us to create even better products” to help them unlock creative genius. #AppleEDUchat; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 24/05/2018 – ESSENTIAL LAUNCHED PHONE LAST AUGUST AS RIVAL TO APPLE IPHONE

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $776,265 activity.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kulicke And Soffa Industries Inc (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 1,529 shares to 45,028 shares, valued at $995.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 448,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

More notable recent Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Iron Mountain (IRM) Presents At NAREIT 2019 Investor Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Iron Mountain: Beyond Boxes – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Iron Mountain Declares Third Quarter 2019 Dividend – PRNewswire” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Iron Mountain (IRM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Iron Mountain: Nearly 7% Dividend Yield Is Attractive, But Know The Risks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Cap accumulated 6,951 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Columbia Asset Management holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 7,150 shares. Moreover, Parametric Assoc Ltd has 0.02% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Parnassus Investments Ca has invested 1.33% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.01% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). New York-based D E Shaw Communication Inc has invested 0.03% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). 107,270 are held by Fjarde Ap. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.01% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) or 12,831 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% or 9,857 shares in its portfolio. Fort Washington Inv Oh reported 0% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Comerica Fincl Bank stated it has 0.02% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 23,840 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Stock Yards National Bank & Trust holds 0.03% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) or 8,732 shares. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0.01% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 232,554 shares. River Road Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 1.55% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 88,122 are owned by Cap Invest Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, Barry Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability has 3.17% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Harvest Management Limited Company owns 0.92% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3,300 shares. Mcrae Capital Mgmt has invested 1.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 6.08% stake. Kcm Inv Limited Co invested 3.38% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pathstone Family Office Limited stated it has 1.34% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Mngmt Lp has 0.18% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 20,273 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 173,355 shares. Korea Inv Corp has 3.03% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3.55 million shares. Consolidated Investment Grp Limited Liability owns 36,757 shares or 3.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc has 2.79% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 187,939 shares. Paradigm Financial Ltd Liability Co owns 96,026 shares or 6.91% of their US portfolio. Edge Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 4.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple Music Hits 60 Million Subscribers, Services Chief Eddy Cue Confirms – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple (AAPL) Q3 2019 Earnings Preview: iPhone & China Sales – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple: Tariffs To Slide Right By – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jony Ive To Leave Apple, Start Own Creative Business – Benzinga” with publication date: June 27, 2019.