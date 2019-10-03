Blb&B Advisors Has Increased Csx (CSX) Position by $310,541; Sysco (SYY) Shareholder Principal Financial Group Has Boosted Its Stake

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 22,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 712,150 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.36M, up from 689,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $78.63. About 1.99 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION; 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Names John Hinshaw a Director, Expanding Board to 14; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – STORAGE AREA, PRINTING DEPARTMENT, COATING DEPARTMENT AT FACTORY PREMISES ARE HUGELY AFFECTED DUE TO FIRE

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 4,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 77,981 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.03M, up from 73,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $66.27. About 6.12M shares traded or 11.13% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA EXITED AAPL, CMCSA, MHK, VST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – CSX earnings jump with turnround efforts on track under new CEO; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q EPS 78c; 17/04/2018 – CSX REAFFIRMS YR REV. VIEW, SEES SOLID STEP DOWN IN OPER RATIO; 18/04/2018 – Rail operator CSX tops profit estimates on cost-cutting boost; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR REDUCED JPM, ORCL, GIS, ROST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC. – 03/20/2018; 17/04/2018 – CSX HAD `SLIGHT SEQUENTIAL IMPROVEMENT’ ON PRICING EX-COAL; 16/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $111.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 13,493 shares to 398,764 shares, valued at $132.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 116,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 273,662 shares, and cut its stake in Aerovironment Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold CSX shares while 320 reduced holdings.

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27 million and $871.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 2,249 shares to 31,005 shares, valued at $4.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 6,548 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,450 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).