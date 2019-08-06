Blb&B Advisors Has Boosted Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Position by $578,496; Stock Price Rose; As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Bokf Has Raised Its Stake

Bokf increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 15.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 1,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 7,760 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, up from 6,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $5.98 during the last trading session, reaching $497.44. About 57,910 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 27.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 12,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 56,098 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, up from 44,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $46.56. About 1.39 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 23/04/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo told to find targets of mis-selling after $1bn fine; 05/04/2018 – “Wells Fargo’s substantial underperformance has created a buying opportunity,” Saul Martinez says in a note to clients Thursday; 20/04/2018 – OCC CONSENT ORDER SAYS WELLS FARGO AGREED TO IT WITHOUT ADMITTING OR DENYING ANY WRONGDOING; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED AS DIRECTORS 12 NOMINEES NAMED IN CO’S PROXY STATEMENT; 06/03/2018 – WALKING:-WELLS FARGO BANK PROVIDING $50M IN DIP/EXIT FINANCING; 06/04/2018 – BOAZ ENERGY FILES FOR IPO VIA WELLS FARGO, GS, UBS; 29/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO & WELLS FARGO NAMES PERRY HILZENDEGER TO LEAD HOME; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC – ACQUISITION OF WELLS FARGO BUSINESS PAYROLL SERVICES’ EVOLUTION HCM CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo to pay $480 million to resolve sales scandal lawsuit

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Hill-Rom (HRC) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Tightens ’19 Guidance – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Intuitive buys robotic endoscope business – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Instruments Drive Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Genomic Health (GHDX) to Join Exact Sciences, Posts Q2 Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advisors has 0% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md reported 10.42 million shares. Cypress Group invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Moreover, Kbc Group Inc Nv has 0.08% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 17,244 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 1,075 shares. C Grp Incorporated Holdg A S holds 13,137 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Synovus Fincl invested in 4,566 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 117,446 are held by Wellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of invested in 3,398 shares. 935,430 are owned by Bancorp Of America De. Cordasco Fincl Net has invested 0.28% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Trust Of Virginia Va reported 905 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6,139 shares. Green Valley Investors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.16% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $4.50 million activity.

Bokf, which manages about $4.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 9,522 shares to 91,133 shares, valued at $7.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 14,884 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,398 shares, and cut its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mairs And reported 2.10 million shares. Vestor Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 3,767 shares. Sunbelt Incorporated invested 0.54% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Indexiq Advsr Lc reported 0.13% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, Zwj Investment Counsel has 0.08% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 20,585 shares. 52.21M were accumulated by Northern. Asset Management One Ltd invested in 0.59% or 2.26 million shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 83,406 shares. Focused Wealth Management reported 622 shares stake. Federated Invsts Pa holds 841,472 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Parkside Fincl Bank Tru accumulated 12,109 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns holds 0.14% or 65,280 shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 34,226 shares. Taurus Asset Ltd Liability Co owns 264,413 shares or 1.79% of their US portfolio. Goelzer Mngmt holds 0.25% or 55,149 shares in its portfolio.

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27 million and $850.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,339 shares to 55,429 shares, valued at $15.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 5,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,067 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).