Blb&B Advisors Has Cut Its Masco (MAS) Stake; Shorts at Coty Class A (COTY) Lowered By 10.4%

Blb&B Advisors Llc decreased Masco Corp (MAS) stake by 29.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blb&B Advisors Llc sold 16,875 shares as Masco Corp (MAS)’s stock rose 3.71%. The Blb&B Advisors Llc holds 41,110 shares with $1.62 million value, down from 57,985 last quarter. Masco Corp now has $11.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $39.83. About 2.65 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE

Coty Inc Class A (NYSE:COTY) had a decrease of 10.4% in short interest. COTY’s SI was 36.91M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 10.4% from 41.20M shares previously. With 11.80 million avg volume, 3 days are for Coty Inc Class A (NYSE:COTY)’s short sellers to cover COTY’s short positions. The SI to Coty Inc Class A’s float is 8.39%. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.42. About 3.74M shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 08/03/2018 Coty Is Said to Plan $7 Billion Debt Refinancing to Lower Costs; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Coty’s Cfr To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 Rating To Coty’s Bond Offering; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – “CONSUMER BEAUTY DIVISION CONTINUED ITS UNEVEN PERFORMANCE, BUT WITH ENCOURAGING SIGNS OF STABILITY”; 21/03/2018 – COTY TO OFFER SR UNSECURED NOTES; 27/03/2018 – 2018-2022 Report on the US Color Cosmetics Market with Key Players Coty, Este Lauder, L’Oreal, LVMH, and New Avon Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – Coty Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – CONTINUE TO AIM TO DELIVER MODEST ORGANIC NET REVENUE GROWTH FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR; 04/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – COTY IS EXPECTED TO TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY IN JULY 2018; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Loss $77M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 923,634 shares stake. 19,855 were accumulated by Cadence Management. Rwc Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 522,000 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management invested in 161,990 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Llc holds 0% or 641 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 138,096 shares stake. New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.4% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Fmr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3.10M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amp Invsts Ltd holds 0.03% or 129,782 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.03% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 15,500 shares. Jefferies Gp Inc Ltd Liability Corp reported 17,040 shares. 13,431 were reported by Cambridge Inv Research Inc. Delphi Ma holds 35,085 shares. Qs Limited Liability holds 0% or 3,767 shares.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $204.97 million for 14.23 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Masco – Get Prepared For A Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Masco Corporation’s (NYSE:MAS) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Masco Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 1,651 shares to 26,027 valued at $9.93 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) stake by 8,751 shares and now owns 41,684 shares. D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Masco Corp has $52 highest and $43 lowest target. $46.83’s average target is 17.57% above currents $39.83 stock price. Masco Corp had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Jefferies. The stock of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Monday, March 4. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Thursday, March 14. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was upgraded by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Monday, March 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.54, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 40 investors sold Coty Inc. shares while 104 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 542.20 million shares or 11.59% more from 485.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Cutter And Brokerage holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 21,838 shares. Alpine Glob Mgmt Lc reported 2.36% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0.14% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Moody Bankshares Division owns 0% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 3,855 shares. Jfs Wealth Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Ubs Asset Americas has 1.55 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Heritage Invsts Management holds 0.01% or 15,195 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Advantage reported 0.81% stake. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Chevy Chase Incorporated accumulated 366,863 shares. Verity Asset Management holds 43,984 shares. Laurion Cap Management L P owns 1.40M shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.01% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). 97,189 were accumulated by Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) Limited.

Coty Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes, markets, sells, and distributes beauty products worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.93 billion. It operates in three divisions: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. It currently has negative earnings. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care products, and mass fragrances primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers, as well as own branded e-commerce and direct to consumer Websites.

Among 3 analysts covering Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Coty Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, April 16. DA Davidson maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, July 2 report. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, April 2 by Citigroup.