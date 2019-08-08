Blb&B Advisors Has Increased Stake in Occidental Pete (OXY) by $723,360 as Shares Declined; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake Maintained by Mcdaniel Terry & Co

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 10,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 58,683 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89 million, up from 47,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $46.29. About 10.08 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77

Mcdaniel Terry & Co increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 11.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co bought 17,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 170,492 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.43 million, up from 152,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.71. About 4.93M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27 million and $850.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 37,762 shares to 42,392 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214,149 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Matrix Asset Advsrs Incorporated has invested 2.72% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 101,498 were reported by Redwood Invs Ltd Co. State Street holds 0.19% or 37.18M shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advsr Lc accumulated 0.03% or 9,732 shares. Kings Point Cap Mgmt has invested 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Enterprise Services Corp invested 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Company reported 5,658 shares. City Holdg accumulated 26,547 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt reported 9,715 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il stated it has 0.45% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 8,033 were accumulated by Tiedemann. Colony Group Inc Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Regis Limited has 42,904 shares. Peconic Prtn Ltd Liability accumulated 84,000 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.62 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $242,650 was made by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11. $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W.. On Wednesday, June 12 the insider POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850. KLESSE WILLIAM R also bought $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $724,200 was made by Brown Oscar K on Monday, June 10. Hollub Vicki A. bought 37,460 shares worth $1.80 million.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “What Next For Occidental Petroleum? – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Buy Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) For Its 6.2% Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Occidental Completes Acquisition of Anadarko – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental Petroleum Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stifel Says Schlumberger’s Q2 Results, International Market Conditions Support Bullish View – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Schlumberger – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Have Patience, Schlumberger Is On The Right Track – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.