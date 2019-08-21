Blb&B Advisors Increased By $716,379 Its At&T (T) Stake; Saga Communications (SGA) Sentiment Is 0.93

Saga Communications Inc (SGA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 14 hedge funds opened new and increased positions, while 15 sold and reduced their holdings in Saga Communications Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 4.48 million shares, down from 4.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Saga Communications Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 11 Increased: 10 New Position: 4.

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 8.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blb&B Advisors Llc acquired 23,109 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Blb&B Advisors Llc holds 308,521 shares with $9.68 million value, up from 285,412 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $255.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $34.98. About 21.04 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Was Contacted by Mueller Over Payments to Cohen; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Michael Cohen payment underscores the importance of the Time Warner acquisition verdict; 03/04/2018 – AT&T Says U.S. Used Tweaked Charter Study to Boost Merger Case; 11/05/2018 – AT&T made ‘mistake’ hiring Cohen; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 18/04/2018 – AT&T STATEMENT ON PLANNED VRIO IPO; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T HOPED TO GAIN INSIGHT FROM COHEN INTO TRUMP BUT HIRING WAS A ‘BAD MISTAKE’; 11/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Signs New Crown Castle Agreement to Speed FirstNet Buildout; 17/05/2018 – Stryker To Make Its Sixth K9s For Warriors Donation Of 2018 At The AT&T Byron Nelson; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO: SHOULD SEE MORE CUSTOMERS MOVING UP TO UNLIMITED PLAN

Saga Communications, Inc., a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $170.94 million. It operates through two divisions, Radio and Television. It has a 12.64 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult contemporary, classic rock, news/talk, and country.

Towerview Llc holds 21.56% of its portfolio in Saga Communications, Inc. for 1.16 million shares. Minerva Advisors Llc owns 95,450 shares or 1.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. has 0.03% invested in the company for 32,510 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 421,074 shares.

The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $28.7. About 837 shares traded. Saga Communications, Inc. (SGA) has declined 15.38% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SGA News: 26/03/2018 – Saga Comms Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 23 Days; 08/05/2018 – Saga Communications 1Q Rev $28M; 24/05/2018 – Saga Communications; Board Size Increasess to Seven; 06/03/2018 – Saga Communications 4Q Rev $31.5M; 08/05/2018 – Saga Communications 1Q EPS 26c; 08/05/2018 – SAGA COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY NET REVENUE INCREASED 7.1% TO $28 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Saga Communications, Inc. Announces that Chris Forgy is Appointed Senior Vice President/Operations; 19/04/2018 – DJ Saga Communications Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGA); 23/05/2018 – SAGA COMMUNICATIONS, REPORTS RETIREMENT OF COO; 08/05/2018 – Saga Communications 1Q Net $1.53M

Blb&B Advisors Llc decreased Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr stake by 22,833 shares to 17,195 valued at $433,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 2,271 shares and now owns 36,517 shares. Royal Dutch Shell Plc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthcare Management Ltd Co reported 2,371 shares. Trust Of Oklahoma has invested 0% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). North Corp accumulated 187,558 shares. 94,599 were reported by Hamilton Point Invest Limited Co. Tower Research Capital (Trc) reported 160,221 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt has 38,983 shares. 108,583 are owned by Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price Incorporated. Dubuque Retail Bank & Tru owns 15,295 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Hartford Mngmt holds 0.45% or 42,423 shares. Freestone Cap Lc owns 9,106 shares. Granite Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 17,006 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.05% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 223,539 shares. Whittier Trust invested in 0.39% or 402,011 shares. Main Street Research Llc invested in 0.21% or 20,625 shares. Ghp reported 0.51% stake.

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc has $37 highest and $3500 lowest target. $36’s average target is 2.92% above currents $34.98 stock price. AT&T Inc had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $3500 target in Thursday, July 25 report.