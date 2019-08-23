Blb&B Advisors Has Upped Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Holding; Real Estate Management Services Lowered Its Rayonier (RYN) Stake as Share Value Declined

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 15.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 14,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 107,584 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35 million, up from 93,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $45.41. About 4.45 million shares traded or 46.13% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: LOKELMATM Approved in U.S. for the Treatment of Adults With Hyperkalemia; 16/05/2018 – Emulate, Inc. and AstraZeneca Form Strategic Agreement to Work Side-by-Side on Organs-on-Chips Technology to Improve Prediction; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA NDA FOR LOKELMA GETS FDA APPROVAL; 17/04/2018 – HIGHMARK SIGNS OUTCOMES-BASED PACT W/ ASTRAZENECA FOR SYMBICORT; 03/04/2018 – US FDA OKS BYDUREON FOR USE WITH BASAL INSULIN IN PATIENTS WITH; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Approval of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Combination with Chemotherapy for Adults with Previously Untreated Stage lll or IV Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma; 24/04/2018 – And more not great news here for $AZN- AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi/tremelimumab combo fizzles again on lung cancer; 30/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Fasenra Is Company’s First Respiratory Biologic Drug; 07/05/2018 – Adviser urges investors to revolt over AstraZeneca bonuses; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN.L CEO SAYS IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH INVESTORS TO ADDRESS CONCERNS ON EXECUTIVE BONUS SCHEME

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in Rayonier Inc. (RYN) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 24,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.97% . The institutional investor held 74,600 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, down from 99,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $26.86. About 460,196 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 16C; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ’18 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27 million and $850.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 17,927 shares to 48,483 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214,149 shares, and cut its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR).

