Blb&B Advisors Cut Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position by $899,940; Piedmont Investment Advisors Increases Stake in Fortinet Com (FTNT)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fortinet Inc Com (FTNT) by 438.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 54,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 66,756 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61M, up from 12,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $83.53. About 1.03M shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q EPS 24c; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 24C; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.42, REV VIEW $1.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 15/03/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Data Center Intrusion Prevention System Test Report; 30/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Global Managed Security Service Provider Program with New Services Enablement and Technical Support Offerings; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Pulse Secure NAC Integrates with Fortinet Security Fabric to Enrich Endpoint Intelligence and Automate Threat Response; 09/05/2018 – CSPi Recognized as a Top 10 Fortinet Solution Provider by Leading Security Publication; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Adj EPS 33c

Blb&B Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 7.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc sold 16,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 214,149 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56 million, down from 231,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $52.43. About 17.43 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana Inc Com (NYSE:HUM) by 6,672 shares to 11,535 shares, valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc Com (NYSE:PLD) by 24,091 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,107 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc Com (NYSE:CRM).

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27M and $850.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 10,758 shares to 111,379 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7,163 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,196 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.48 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj accumulated 40,000 shares. Wade G W And Inc reported 0.27% stake. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 24.50M shares stake. Independent Inc invested in 22,400 shares. Bar Harbor Tru Svcs reported 177,988 shares stake. Dowling & Yahnke Limited stated it has 200,165 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 4.89M shares. 48,864 were accumulated by Greylin Investment Mangement. Ledyard Comml Bank holds 2.58% or 361,714 shares in its portfolio. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd holds 11,561 shares. Moody Bankshares Trust Division reported 0.63% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Chilton Investment Co Lc owns 142,209 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Brandywine Inv Mngmt Limited accumulated 4.70M shares or 1.76% of the stock. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Incorporated owns 0.36% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 23,593 shares. Orrstown Fincl Ser holds 0.27% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 3,600 shares.

