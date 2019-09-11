Blb&B Advisors Raised Holding in Blackrock (BLK) as Stock Value Declined; Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) Trimmed by $5.02 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 22.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 1,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 7,873 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, up from 6,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $428.34. About 648,276 shares traded or 18.23% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 22/03/2018 – Blackrock Restates 2017 EPS to $30.12 From $30.23; 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Latin Am: Net Asset Value(s); 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – QTRLY GAAP REVENUE $3,583 MLN VS. $3,092 MLN; 30/05/2018 – BLACKROCK – RECENT INVESTOR BEHAVIOR SUGGESTS MONEY ROTATION OUT OF TRADITIONAL ACTIVE FUNDS TO CONTINUE, PRESENTING SIGNIFICANTOPPORTUNITY FOR ETFS; 22/03/2018 – BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc: Portfolio Update; 25/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Com: Statement re Privacy Policy; 25/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Frontiers: Submission of Document; 03/04/2018 – BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc: Total Voting Rights; 17/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock Grtr Eur: Research Update; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF EIGHT BLACKROCK CLOSED-END FUNDS

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd sold 52,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 695,754 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.21 million, down from 748,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $102.96. About 2.30M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Operating Cash Flow $488 Million; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27 million and $850.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 22,833 shares to 17,195 shares, valued at $433,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,671 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7.55M were reported by Blackrock Incorporated. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.08% or 12,808 shares in its portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough And holds 0.28% or 4,717 shares. Howard Cap Management owns 29,315 shares. Cincinnati Indemnity holds 4,900 shares or 7.13% of its portfolio. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0.05% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 20,439 shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. First Savings Bank stated it has 1.08% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Tdam Usa owns 34,393 shares. Valley Natl Advisers has 60 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ledyard State Bank holds 974 shares. Buckhead Capital Mngmt Limited owns 1.91% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 14,314 shares. Golub Ltd Liability Co invested 0.18% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Guggenheim Cap Lc holds 0.1% or 29,486 shares in its portfolio. Davenport And Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 1,607 shares.

More notable recent BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Introducing Our DGI Portfolio: August Update – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BlackRock CEFs to buy back up to 5% of shares – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “BlackRock® Canada Announces Final August Cash Distributions for the iShares® Premium Money Market ETF – GlobeNewswire” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BlackRock tightens guidelines on CEOs serving on several boards – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BlackRock may invest in infrastructure in Israel – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $10.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medpace Hldgs Inc by 123,201 shares to 409,056 shares, valued at $24.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,243 shares, and has risen its stake in Innoviva Inc.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.04B for 10.86 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.