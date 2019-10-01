Blb&B Advisors Has Lifted Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Position By $320,025; Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Has 1.44 Sentiment

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (MCN) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.51, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 13 hedge funds opened new or increased positions, while 9 decreased and sold their equity positions in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 2.71 million shares, down from 3.04 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 6 Increased: 7 New Position: 6.

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) stake by 47.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Blb&B Advisors Llc acquired 1,275 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Blb&B Advisors Llc holds 3,978 shares with $1.00 million value, up from 2,703 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co now has $68.15B valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $252.44. About 228,530 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc. The company has market cap of $133.43 million. It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

Oarsman Capital Inc. holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund for 36,417 shares. Shaker Financial Services Llc owns 24,806 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisors Asset Management Inc. has 0.04% invested in the company for 369,691 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 17,300 shares.

The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.37. About 58,876 shares traded. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (MCN) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Blb&B Advisors Llc decreased Vanguard Index Fds (VV) stake by 6,623 shares to 9,977 valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 3,159 shares and now owns 33,358 shares. Ishares Tr (ITOT) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Becton (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $274’s average target is 8.54% above currents $252.44 stock price. Becton had 8 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Friday, September 6 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”.