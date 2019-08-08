Blb&B Advisors Raised Target (TGT) Holding; Last Week Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $18700 target in Friday, July 19 report. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight”. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 19. See Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) latest ratings:

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased Target Corp (TGT) stake by 19.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blb&B Advisors Llc acquired 11,343 shares as Target Corp (TGT)’s stock rose 14.18%. The Blb&B Advisors Llc holds 70,350 shares with $5.65M value, up from 59,007 last quarter. Target Corp now has $42.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $83.01. About 4.67M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 30/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Additional Staff Appointments in Sales and Marketing; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.45; 06/03/2018 – TARGET RAISING MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12 IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO EXPAND RESTOCK PROGRAM TO ABOUT 40 MARKETS IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – TARGET REPORTS PLANS TO ACCELERATE MULTIYEAR STRATEGY; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Average Transaction Amount Rose 0.4%; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: FREE TWO-DAY SHIPPING IS NOW AVAILABLE ON TARGET.COM; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP SEES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, A LOW-SINGLE DIGIT INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES

The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $163.39. About 3.01 million shares traded or 27.07% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 13/03/2018 – HON:CARDINAL MIDSTREAM II TO USE UOP RUSSELL MODULAR CRYOGENIC; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Helps Refiners Meet Euro V Standards With New Catalyst; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF AMIT KUMAR TANTIA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis as Next Chief Fincl Officer; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL PENSION PLAN 110% FUNDED; MOVING MORE TO FIXED INCOME; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS; 29/05/2018 – IAI, HONEYWELL TO DEVELOP GPS ANTI-JAM NAVIGATION SYSTEM; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Sees Unit as Standalone Company by End of 3rd Quarter; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package For Optimizing Flight Operations; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet

Honeywell International Inc. operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $119.38 billion. It operates through four divisions: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. It has a 17.28 P/E ratio. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other clients in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold Honeywell International Inc. shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Inc holds 47,158 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 35,979 were reported by Motco. Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% or 12,695 shares in its portfolio. Benedict Fincl Advsr holds 1.88% or 27,241 shares in its portfolio. Colony Grp Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 8,161 shares. Provise Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability Co has invested 0.08% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc invested 0.02% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Horrell Mngmt Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 450 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts reported 349,042 shares. 31,742 are held by Contravisory Invest Mgmt. Perkins Coie stated it has 14,765 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Lmr Ptnrs Llp holds 0.06% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 6,930 shares. Cim Llc has 0.12% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Torch Wealth Limited Liability Corp reported 1,987 shares. Moreover, Hills Natl Bank & has 0.15% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 3,403 shares.

Blb&B Advisors Llc decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 2,339 shares to 55,429 valued at $15.66M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) stake by 16,875 shares and now owns 41,110 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) was reduced too.

