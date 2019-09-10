Blb&B Advisors Has Lifted Position in Danaher (DHR) by $438,240 as Stock Rose; Holder Peregrine Asset Advisers Lifted Cummins (CMI) Holding

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 9.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 3,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 37,613 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97M, up from 34,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $4.97 during the last trading session, reaching $139.36. About 1.90M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 07/03/2018 – Danaher Had Forecast 1Q Adjusted EPS 90c-93c; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Sees 1Q Adjusted EPS Above High-End of Prior Guidance; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Net $566.6M; 30/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.07-Adj EPS $1.10; 25/04/2018 – GE Didn’t Respond and There Are No Active Talks With Danaher; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTED-OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division; 08/05/2018 – Tektronix Meets 3D Sensing Test Challenges with New Keithley Model 2606B System SourceMeter SMU; 09/03/2018 – PE Hub: Danaher claims victory for Summit’s Integrated DNA in $2 bln deal; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Better-Than-Expected Results in Life Sciences, Diagnostics Platforms

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased its stake in Cummins (CMI) by 858.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc bought 29,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 32,565 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14 million, up from 3,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Cummins for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.45B market cap company. The stock increased 3.82% or $5.92 during the last trading session, reaching $160.82. About 1.68 million shares traded or 32.13% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 23/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 23, 2018 10:14:19 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46 million and $173.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,259 shares to 10,499 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams (NYSE:SHW) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,050 shares, and cut its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantres Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.37% or 3,200 shares. Bessemer Group reported 2,266 shares. Boston Partners invested in 0.16% or 778,968 shares. Loomis Sayles & Com LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 32,398 shares. Kames Public Limited Co owns 11,222 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv stated it has 24,759 shares. J Goldman And Limited Partnership has 0.67% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Hanson & Doremus Investment holds 0% or 34 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability reported 0.56% stake. 1,525 are owned by Savant Cap Ltd Liability. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability holds 1,424 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Oakworth Cap Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 5,519 shares. House Lc stated it has 34,260 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 2.94% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Retail Bank Of America De stated it has 11.15M shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Ameritas Inv Prtn reported 0.22% stake. Moreover, Nbw Ltd Co has 2.58% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 71,280 shares. Farmers Trust reported 6,652 shares. Girard Ptnrs Limited reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 132,427 shares. Cadinha And Ltd Limited Liability Company, Hawaii-based fund reported 18,657 shares. Investec Asset Management invested in 0% or 4,925 shares. Maple Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 2.77% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Moreover, Choate Inv Advsrs has 0.07% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 0.17% or 330,185 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 130,132 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 27,588 shares. Select Equity Gru Incorporated LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 1.20M shares.

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27M and $850.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,316 shares to 53,671 shares, valued at $4.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 11,136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,175 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).