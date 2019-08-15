Blb&B Advisors Upped By $723,360 Its Occidental Pete (OXY) Holding; Guggenheim Capital Increased Its Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Holding

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) stake by 22.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blb&B Advisors Llc acquired 10,960 shares as Occidental Pete Corp (OXY)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Blb&B Advisors Llc holds 58,683 shares with $3.89 million value, up from 47,723 last quarter. Occidental Pete Corp now has $39.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.37% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $43.7. About 15.98 million shares traded or 57.39% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) stake by 9.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guggenheim Capital Llc acquired 6,107 shares as Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)’s stock declined 10.57%. The Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 67,228 shares with $27.61M value, up from 61,121 last quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals now has $32.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.72% or $11.33 during the last trading session, reaching $293.53. About 592,147 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 03/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Sanofi and Regeneron encounter more payer resistance over new eczema drug – this time, in the U.K; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 16/05/2018 – Dupixent(R) (dupilumab) Showed Positive Phase 3 Results in Adolescents With Inadequately Controlled Moderate-To-Severe Atopic Dermatitis; 11/05/2018 – Bayer: Second Indication for Eylea to Be Approved in China; 22/03/2018 – From the night bureau: The PCSK9 of NASH? Regeneron and Alnylam join forces to tackle a promising target for severe liver diseases; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greate; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS AND SANOFI SAY WILL OFFER LOWER NET PRICE FOR PRALUENT CHOLESTEROL DRUG FOR HIGHEST-RISK PATIENTS; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 03/04/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC REGN.O – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION (MAA) FOR CEMIPLIMAB; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON AND SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT

Since June 10, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.37 million activity. $203,401 worth of stock was bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13. $1.80 million worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Hollub Vicki A.. $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Backus Marcia E.. Shares for $724,200 were bought by Brown Oscar K on Monday, June 10. Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790 worth of stock. 5,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $243,850 were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR. Shearer Bob bought $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, August 5.

Among 6 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Occidental Petroleum has $72 highest and $5000 lowest target. $63.33’s average target is 44.92% above currents $43.7 stock price. Occidental Petroleum had 16 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup downgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $72 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, April 22. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Mizuho. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. Jefferies downgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, April 29 to “Hold” rating.

Blb&B Advisors Llc decreased Dowdupont Inc stake by 14,079 shares to 79,486 valued at $4.24 million in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,266 were reported by Fincl Bank. Park Avenue Limited Co has 7,005 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag owns 711,467 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Holt Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corp Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp invested 0.28% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Stack Fin Mgmt has 156,089 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. 118,695 are owned by Endurance Wealth Mngmt. Heritage Mgmt Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 4,351 shares. Invsts Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv has invested 0.22% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 2,191 are held by M&R Capital Management. Tci Wealth Advsrs invested 0.45% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Eagleclaw Capital Managment Lc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Sumitomo Life accumulated 0.21% or 23,950 shares. California-based First Foundation Advsr has invested 0.67% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Klingenstein Fields & Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $54.04 million activity. Another trade for 131,115 shares valued at $54.04 million was made by Sanofi on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holding Communications Ltd accumulated 60 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Macroview Invest Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 8 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited has 0% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 22,544 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Legal And General Grp Pcl owns 478,457 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Principal Gru stated it has 0.04% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.25% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 4,100 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 50,572 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Com holds 0.1% or 26,879 shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 1,264 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Co reported 208,262 shares. Caxton Lp stated it has 567 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Millennium Ltd Liability reported 33,768 shares stake. Missouri-based Commerce Financial Bank has invested 0.03% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) stake by 11,705 shares to 6,032 valued at $261,000 in 2019Q1.

Among 4 analysts covering Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has $487 highest and $353 lowest target. $425.20’s average target is 44.86% above currents $293.53 stock price. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was downgraded by Guggenheim. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of REGN in report on Monday, March 18 with “Hold” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) rating on Monday, February 25. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $475 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, June 21. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, February 25 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Monday, March 18.

