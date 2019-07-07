Blb&B Advisors Has Upped Its Dollar Gen New (DG) Position by $1.14 Million; Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Stock Value Declined While Francisco Partners Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 41.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 9,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,795 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91M, up from 23,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $139.95. About 1.12M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REITERATES FY 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15, EST. $5.66; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $107; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES OPENING ABOUT 900 NEW STORES IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Increases Shr Repurchase Program Authorization by $1B; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – ALL OTHER PARENTS TO RECEIVE TWO WEEKS OF PAID PARENTAL LEAVE

Francisco Partners Management Lp decreased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 60.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp sold 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 73,534 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 186,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.87% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $4.2. About 144,390 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 41.55% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.98% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 27/03/2018 – GAIN SAYS IT DOESN’T AGREE W/ EVERY ASPECT OF ESMA’S NEW RULES; 12/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL CLARIFIES EFFECT OF TAX ACT ON RESULTS; 08/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 10C, EST. LOSS/SHR 7.0C; 27/03/2018 – GCAP DOESN’T SEE NEW RULES HAVE MAT. ADVERSE EFFECT ON RESULTS; 09/05/2018 – GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for April 2018; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.5% Position in Gain Capital; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Rev $69.7M; 27/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC GCAP.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $8 FROM $7.75; 30/05/2018 – GAIN Capital to Sell GTX ECN Business to Deutsche Börse Group’s FX unit, 360T; 30/05/2018 – Deutsche Boerse to Buy GTX’s ECN Business From GAIN Capital for $100M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.12 million shares or 2.64% less from 20.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Invesco Limited accumulated 0% or 80,469 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.01% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) or 26,612 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). 41,866 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement System. Benjamin F Edwards & accumulated 300 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0% or 1,700 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 11,283 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). State Street Corp owns 702,576 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup accumulated 6,683 shares. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability holds 0% or 32,746 shares. The Illinois-based Northern has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). 138,068 were reported by Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc.

Analysts await GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.13 EPS, down 230.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.1 per share. After $-0.76 actual EPS reported by GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -82.89% EPS growth.

More notable recent GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for December 2018 – PRNewswire” on January 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “GAIN Capital Holdings (GCAP) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Volatility 101: Should GAIN Capital Holdings (NYSE:GCAP) Shares Have Dropped 43%? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in PS Business Parks, New Senior Investment Group, Civeo, PCM, GAIN Capital, and AMAG Pharmaceuticals â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – GlobeNewswire” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “GAIN Capital Bolsters IT Leadership with Key Appointments – PRNewswire” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27 million and $850.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 7,268 shares to 20,909 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (NYSE:MWA) by 31,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,222 shares, and cut its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,207 were reported by Community Financial Bank Na. Us Bankshares De invested in 38,332 shares. First Allied Advisory Services has 0.04% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Psagot Invest House Ltd has invested 0.08% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 9,360 shares. Moreover, Keybank National Association Oh has 0.01% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 16,783 shares. Ledyard Bancorp invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Fincl Counselors Inc owns 2,172 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr reported 81,370 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Fmr reported 0.13% stake. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability stated it has 72,926 shares. Hamel holds 3.27% or 60,990 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt, Netherlands-based fund reported 44,848 shares. Haverford Financial Svcs has 24,259 shares. Ohio-based Private Trust Communications Na has invested 0.12% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dollar General tightens full-year profit guidance – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Allstate Corporation (ALL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Impressed By Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dollar General Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar General +5% after comparable sales beat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 30, 2019.