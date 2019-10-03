Blb&B Advisors Upped American Tower New (AMT) Position; Fluent (FLNT) Shorts Up By 25.23%

Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) had an increase of 25.23% in short interest. FLNT’s SI was 1.96 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 25.23% from 1.57M shares previously. With 526,800 avg volume, 4 days are for Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT)’s short sellers to cover FLNT’s short positions. The SI to Fluent Inc’s float is 5.24%. It closed at $2.73 lastly. It is down 121.28% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 121.28% the S&P500. Some Historical FLNT News: 26/04/2018 Fluent, Inc. Taps Katherine Rae to Lead People Strategy; 24/05/2018 – Fluent Named Marketing EDGE’s 2018 Corporate Disruptor; 24/05/2018 – Fluent Named Marketing EDGE’s 2018 Corporate Disruptor; 15/05/2018 – Fluent, Inc. Appoints Brian Hogan to Lead Fluent Health; 08/05/2018 – FLUENT INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.08

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased American Tower Corp New (AMT) stake by 13.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Blb&B Advisors Llc acquired 1,957 shares as American Tower Corp New (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Blb&B Advisors Llc holds 16,208 shares with $3.31M value, up from 14,251 last quarter. American Tower Corp New now has $97.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $219.99. About 1.20 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Fluent, Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing and customer acquisition services primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $209.57 million. It develops custom audiences and operates performance marketing campaigns on behalf of advertising partners. It has a 28.14 P/E ratio. The firm offers data acquisition solutions that include Connect, which enables marketers to acquire consumer data and marketing consent across its network of proprietary Websites; and ReConnect that enables marketers offer clients the ability to opt into marketing programs outside of the confines of own Websites.

Blb&B Advisors Llc decreased Ishares Tr (AGG) stake by 7,584 shares to 41,922 valued at $4.67 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Vanguard Index Fds (VB) stake by 2,249 shares and now owns 31,005 shares. Kraft Heinz Co was reduced too.

