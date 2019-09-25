Blb&B Advisors Has Boosted Its American Tower New (AMT) Position by $399,228; Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (FIS) Stock Price Rose While Acadian Asset Management Trimmed Its Position

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (FIS) by 58.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 34,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 24,937 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06 million, down from 59,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $132.9. About 2.57M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Chairman Frank Martire to Retire; 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 13.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 1,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 16,208 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.31 million, up from 14,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $225.16. About 1.73M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27M and $871.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 6,548 shares to 162,450 shares, valued at $10.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 10,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,424 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $858.82M for 23.73 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $20.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 22,920 shares to 309,051 shares, valued at $45.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 114,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Teekay Tankers Ltd (NYSE:TNK).