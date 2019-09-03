Blb&B Advisors Increases Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Parsons Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $784,080 as Stock Price Declined

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 9,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 302,114 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.41 million, down from 311,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $68.5. About 5.81 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 24/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach hopes for Exxon Mobil deal on shale gas; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS CONTINUES TO SUPPORT TAX ON CARBON; 27/04/2018 – Exxon CEO Woods to Break Long-Held Practice of Quarterly Silence; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS FOREIGN EXPANSION FOCUS ON LATIN AMERICA, MEXICO, MEDITERRANEAN, LOOKING AT MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECTS; 27/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL 1Q EPS $1.09, EST. $1.10; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Downstream Net $319M; 13/03/2018 – Top Exxon executive confirms Gulf Coast oil-refining expansion; 15/05/2018 – Russia’s Rosneft looks to Vietnam experience to help global expansion; 04/05/2018 – Taming Shale Is Just the Latest Exxon Challenge for Sara Ortwein; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP AS COMPANY’S AUDITOR

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 5,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 135,378 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.92 million, up from 129,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $128.7. About 3.02 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 11/04/2018 – Asbestos in Talc Products Verdict Means J&J, Imerys Owe Million; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27 million and $850.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 9,776 shares to 53,467 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 5,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,067 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Boasting A 25% Return On Equity, Is Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canandaigua Bankshares And Tru reported 121,028 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 3.64 million shares or 1.35% of the stock. Blue Cap owns 19,783 shares or 1.45% of their US portfolio. Comgest Global Sas reported 1.64M shares. Community Tru & Com has invested 2.01% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Leisure Cap holds 1.77% or 15,056 shares in its portfolio. 2.98M are owned by Burgundy Asset Mgmt Ltd. Private Wealth Ltd Llc stated it has 28,428 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. 20.88M were accumulated by Wells Fargo Mn. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 137,800 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Management Limited Company invested in 3.09% or 199,700 shares. Fca Corporation Tx holds 18,402 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.65% or 30,254 shares. Greenleaf Tru has invested 0.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tcw Gru, a California-based fund reported 29,430 shares.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Iraq, Exxon still in talks over mega project – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.81B for 18.82 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.