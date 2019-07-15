Blb&B Advisors Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Cut by $334,310 as Stock Value Rose; Enphase Energy (ENPH) Shareholder Electron Capital Partners Decreased Holding

Blb&B Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc sold 3,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 132,141 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.38M, down from 135,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $113.81. About 8.98M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – Akamai Technologies To Participate In The J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR IMPACT TO BE ABOUT $1.2 BLN AS A RESULT OF ADOPTION OF SEVERAL NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHIEF GLOBAL STRATEGIST DAVID KELLY ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 14/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC KNX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $52; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Trading Revenue Gains, Driven by Equities: TOPLive; 02/04/2018 – Monday’s Market Plunge Won’t Last: JPMorgan — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN – FOR 2017, RATIO OF ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF CEO TO MEDIAN ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF ALL EMPLOYEES WAS ESTIMATED TO BE 364 TO 1; 15/05/2018 – Match Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 272,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 89.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.66M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.06 million, down from 4.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.59. About 2.12M shares traded. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 181.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 177.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT AMENDS THE AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED FEBRUARY 10, 2017; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT DECREASES AMOUNT OF REPAYMENTS REQUIRED UNDER LOAN DEAL BY 50% FROM MARCH 1, 2018 THROUGH DEC. 31, 2018 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Reports Continued Gross Margin Expansion in the First Quarter of 2018; 01/05/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY REPORTS CFO RESIGNATION; 23/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – @Golan_Lewkowicz @Enphase Thanks Golan, Will add to the interview list; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Rev $70M; 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar Installers; 06/03/2018 – Enphase Energy to Participate at Upcoming ROTH Investor Conference; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy: CFO Bert Garcia Is Leaving Company Effective June 30

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27B for 11.16 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27M and $850.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITR) by 22,071 shares to 248,895 shares, valued at $8.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (JNK) by 18,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,494 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. Shares for $1.40 million were sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. The insider Friedman Stacey sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, February 5. 11,659 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $1.22M were sold by Petno Douglas B. Another trade for 18,679 shares valued at $1.96 million was made by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hendley And Communications Incorporated holds 3.63% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 70,047 shares. Cornerstone Inv Partners Ltd Liability Com has invested 3.73% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mirador Cap Partners Lp holds 32,725 shares or 1.8% of its portfolio. Benin Corporation holds 15,367 shares. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 33,066 shares stake. Boyar Asset Mgmt owns 66,112 shares. 2.73M are held by Jpmorgan Chase And Co. Stonehearth Mngmt Ltd invested in 6,027 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Limited owns 10,182 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Invesco has 16.94 million shares. Thomas Story & Son Limited Liability Co holds 0.14% or 2,682 shares. 5.29 million were reported by Swedbank. Massachusetts Ser Ma owns 1.6% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 37.39 million shares. Blume Cap Mngmt holds 1.53% or 28,743 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 1.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.10 EPS, up 350.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. ENPH’s profit will be $12.10 million for 48.98 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Enphase Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 400.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold ENPH shares while 23 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 44.45 million shares or 14.84% more from 38.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mgmt Lc reported 0.02% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Eam Limited Liability holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 327,415 shares. Bridger Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.53% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 724,723 shares. Luminus Mgmt Lc reported 0.41% stake. Rmb reported 44,700 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 0% or 21,600 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Management Lc owns 262,981 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 11,202 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Street Corporation invested in 1.60 million shares or 0% of the stock. Boothbay Fund Lc holds 0.05% or 52,684 shares. Alps stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 77,900 shares. Metropolitan Life New York holds 86,221 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon has 0% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 477,727 shares.

