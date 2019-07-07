Blb&B Advisors Boosted Dollar Gen New (DG) Stake; Edgestream Partners LP Has Decreased Apple (AAPL) Stake

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) stake by 41.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blb&B Advisors Llc acquired 9,568 shares as Dollar Gen Corp New (DG)’s stock declined 0.72%. The Blb&B Advisors Llc holds 32,795 shares with $3.91M value, up from 23,227 last quarter. Dollar Gen Corp New now has $36.15B valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $139.95. About 1.12 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BENEFITS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO ALL ELIGIBLE FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME EMPLOYEES; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General: Beugelmans Most Recently Served as VP of Investor Relations of Etsy, Inc; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General: Benefits to Be Available to Eligible Full- and Part-Time Employee; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Net $712.2M; 29/05/2018 – Dollar General Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dollar General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DG); 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Received January 30

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 27.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 15,320 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Edgestream Partners Lp holds 40,019 shares with $7.60 million value, down from 55,339 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $939.68B valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – Apple’s WWDC event will begin June 4, the company said Tuesday; 23/04/2018 – EU Probes Apple’s Planned Acquisition of Shazam; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. jury awards Apple $539 mln in Samsung patent retrial; 05/03/2018 – DONOHOE:COMMITTED TO OBTAINING APPLE TAX PAYMENT; 19/04/2018 – Apple Jitters Mount Amid Concerns of Waning Smartphone Demand; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Sachs Plan New Joint Credit Card; 02/04/2018 – APPLE MAC CHIP MOVE IS SAID TO BEGIN AS SOON AS 2020; 30/05/2018 – VHC, AAPL/@TradeHawk: $VHC $AAPL Apple wins IPR final decision as VirnetX ‘163 patent claims are invalidated; 11/04/2018 – Christian Post: iPhone 2019 Rumor: Here’s The Feature Must-Have for Next Year, According to Apple; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS HAS NOT, TO DATE, BEEN ABLE TO DETERMINE WHETHER THE REPORTED 7 INCIDENTS WERE CONNECTED TO SPECIFIC CONFLICT MINERALS INCLUDED IN CO’S PRODUCTS

Blb&B Advisors Llc decreased Kraft Heinz Co stake by 37,762 shares to 42,392 valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) stake by 17,927 shares and now owns 48,483 shares. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.12 million are held by Sumitomo Mitsui. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Incorporated accumulated 4,980 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.12% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Petrus Trust Company Lta reported 2.42% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 5.16 million were accumulated by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Security Trust invested in 500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Horrell Management stated it has 31,167 shares or 1.9% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer And accumulated 37,411 shares. 61,386 are owned by Comerica Bancorporation. Polen Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4.72% or 7.56M shares in its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 100 shares. At Bank & Trust reported 4,099 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 73,889 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm reported 3.47% stake. Bbr Partners Ltd Liability invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

Among 14 analysts covering Dollar General (NYSE:DG), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Dollar General had 31 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $120 target in Thursday, March 14 report. Raymond James maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) rating on Friday, May 31. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $14600 target. UBS maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) rating on Tuesday, March 12. UBS has “Buy” rating and $125 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 17 with “Overweight”. Guggenheim maintained the shares of DG in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, May 31 report. The company was maintained on Monday, June 3 by Morgan Stanley. Loop Capital Markets maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, May 31 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 22.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity. LEVINSON ARTHUR D also sold $255,087 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares.

Edgestream Partners Lp increased Tapestry Inc stake by 49,323 shares to 129,229 valued at $4.20M in 2019Q1. It also upped On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) stake by 52,010 shares and now owns 248,706 shares. E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) was raised too.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.08 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple had 70 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by J.P. Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, May 1. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Goldman Sachs. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $185 target in Wednesday, January 30 report. Macquarie Research maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Macquarie Research has “Hold” rating and $149 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Macquarie Research given on Thursday, March 14. Nomura maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, January 30 with “Neutral” rating.

