Blb&B Advisors Has Lowered Mueller Wtr Prods (MWA) Position By $312,200; Dte Energy Company (DTE) Shorts Increased By 3.02%

Blb&B Advisors Llc decreased Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (MWA) stake by 13.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blb&B Advisors Llc sold 31,220 shares as Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (MWA)’s stock declined 4.95%. The Blb&B Advisors Llc holds 193,222 shares with $1.94 million value, down from 224,442 last quarter. Mueller Wtr Prods Inc now has $1.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $10.17. About 702,966 shares traded. Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has declined 15.53% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MWA News: 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water 2Q Adj EPS 12c; 15/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MUELLER WATER TO Ba2 FROM Ba3; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mueller Water Products Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MWA); 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Mueller Water May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down; 16/03/2018 – S&P REVISES MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water Raises Quarter Dividend to 5c; 16/03/2018 – Mueller Water May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Consecutive Gain; 08/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO TO $12.50 FROM $12; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Mueller Water Products; Stable Outlook

Dte Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) had an increase of 3.02% in short interest. DTE’s SI was 3.38M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.02% from 3.28 million shares previously. With 797,600 avg volume, 4 days are for Dte Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)’s short sellers to cover DTE’s short positions. The stock increased 1.71% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $131.88. About 1.03M shares traded or 21.58% up from the average. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS $1.91, EST. $1.90; 03/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: U-20106 – DTE Gas Company – Prehearing April 19, 2018, at 9:30 A.M; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Midwest grid operator expects to have enough power for summer; 30/03/2018 – DTE Energy: Projects Would Drive Investment of More Than $1.7B in Michigan; 19/03/2018 – DTE Energy Sees Adj EPS $5.57-Adj EPS $5.99; 13/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities Law Violations by DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTE); 18/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: MPSC approves DTE Electric $65 million rate increase; 25/04/2018 – DTE Energy Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.57-Adj EPS $5.99; 30/03/2018 – DTE Energy to double renewable energy capacity by early 2020s; 03/05/2018 – DTE Energy Declares Dividend of 88.25c

Among 3 analysts covering MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS (NYSE:MWA), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS has $12.5 highest and $800 lowest target. $10.50’s average target is 3.24% above currents $10.17 stock price. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS had 6 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Wednesday, June 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, March 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by Seaport Global on Friday, May 10.

Analysts await Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 17.65% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.17 per share. MWA’s profit will be $30.11M for 12.71 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Mueller Water Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Good Is Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) At Creating Shareholder Value? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Mueller Water Products Reports 2019 Third Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Mueller Water Products (MWA) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Mueller Water Products to Build State-of-the-Art Foundry in Decatur, IL – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.41, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold MWA shares while 55 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 125.81 million shares or 0.44% less from 126.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Limited holds 20,664 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 213,331 shares or 0% of the stock. Campbell And Company Inv Adviser Ltd Liability holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) for 23,249 shares. Virginia-based Quantitative Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). 22,843 are owned by Amalgamated Natl Bank. Raymond James And Assoc accumulated 24,095 shares. Gam Hldg Ag invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Us Financial Bank De holds 45,405 shares. Fmr Ltd holds 0% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) or 526 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 0.01% or 251,850 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Company holds 112,992 shares. Moreover, Legal & General Group Public Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0% invested in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) for 126,392 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 2.18M shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Inc reported 0.46% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA).

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company has market cap of $24.15 billion. The companyÂ’s Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial clients in southeastern Michigan. It has a 21.76 P/E ratio. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold DTE Energy Company shares while 127 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 125.35 million shares or 1.79% less from 127.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Abner Herrman And Brock Lc holds 1,620 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt holds 0.1% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 7,371 shares. Hbk Invs Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). 79,979 are held by Stifel Fincl Corp. Girard Prns Ltd owns 1,825 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. E&G Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 2,650 shares. The California-based Hanson Mcclain Inc has invested 0% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Peddock Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.32% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 4,737 shares. Westwood Incorporated accumulated 792,012 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada owns 835,383 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Advisory has 79,738 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Johnson Fincl Group accumulated 287 shares or 0% of the stock. 3,990 are held by Conning Incorporated. Murphy Capital Mgmt Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Tower Limited Liability (Trc) reported 3,687 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Among 5 analysts covering DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. DTE Energy has $14500 highest and $12200 lowest target. $131.40’s average target is -0.36% below currents $131.88 stock price. DTE Energy had 8 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) rating on Monday, June 3. Bank of America has “Underperform” rating and $12200 target. As per Monday, August 26, the company rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20.

More notable recent DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of DTE Energy Company’s (NYSE:DTE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “DTE resource plan undervalues renewables, stakeholders say – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “DTE Energy successfully remarkets DTE Energy Company 2016 Series C 2.529% Senior Notes – PRNewswire” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Crainsdetroit.com‘s news article titled: “Detroit Zoo to use 100% renewable wind power through DTE’s MIGreenPower program – Crain’s Detroit Business” with publication date: August 22, 2019.