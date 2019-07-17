Blb&B Advisors Has Trimmed Ppl (PPL) Position By $345,216; Cullen (CFR)’s Sentiment Is 1.04

Blb&B Advisors Llc decreased Ppl Corp (PPL) stake by 5.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blb&B Advisors Llc sold 11,136 shares as Ppl Corp (PPL)’s stock declined 0.84%. The Blb&B Advisors Llc holds 178,175 shares with $5.66 million value, down from 189,311 last quarter. Ppl Corp now has $21.91B valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $30.36. About 3.45 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.40; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs Compound Annual EPS Growth 5% to 6% Through 2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL Reaffirms View of 5%-6% Compound Annual EPS Growth From 2018-2020; 08/05/2018 – INDIA’S HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 178 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 163.2 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 27/04/2018 – MOYNIHAN: AI, VOICE TECH ARE HARDER TO DEVELOP THAN PPL KNOW; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Rev $2.13B; 07/03/2018 – Ofgem Issues RIIO-2 Framework Consultation Document; 16/05/2018 – PPL Corporation chairman says company remains well-positioned for future growth, success; 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020; 10/04/2018 – Given fig leaf offered by Xi now is the time for trump to declare victory in the china trade war watch the mkt soar & ppl forget abt mueller

Cullen (CFR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.11, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 126 hedge funds increased or started new stock positions, while 121 sold and reduced holdings in Cullen. The hedge funds in our database now own: 50.13 million shares, down from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Cullen in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 101 Increased: 87 New Position: 39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company has market cap of $5.80 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It has a 12.98 P/E ratio. It provides commercial banking services to firms and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Analysts await Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 2.38% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CFR’s profit will be $108.52M for 13.37 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.79 actual earnings per share reported by Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.91% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $91.99. About 189,818 shares traded. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) has declined 18.26% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 01/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Agco and Cullen/Frost Bankers; 27/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST BANKERS INC CFR.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $116 FROM $112; 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Detected Unauthorized Access to Third-Party Lockbox Software Program; 20/03/2018 – Improving Swiss watch exports to help mood at Basel trade fair; 22/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board seeks to permanently bar former employee of Frost Bank from employment in banking; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFR); 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q EPS $1.61; 11/05/2018 – Frost National Bank Buys New 2.8% Position in Veritex Holdings; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK – IDENTIFIED INCIDENT DID NOT IMPACT OTHER FROST SYSTEMS; 26/04/2018 – J.D. Power Again Ranks Frost Bank Highest In Texas Retail Banking Customer Satisfaction

More notable recent Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Sonoco Products Company (SON) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Merrill Lynch Sours on More Regional Banks With Fresh Analyst Downgrades – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s (NYSE:CFR) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s (NYSE:CFR) 2.8% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. holds 6.15% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. for 95,951 shares. Lathrop Investment Management Corp owns 125,872 shares or 3.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, King Luther Capital Management Corp has 1.65% invested in the company for 2.22 million shares. The California-based Aristotle Capital Management Llc has invested 1.39% in the stock. Tctc Holdings Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 233,409 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering PPL (NYSE:PPL), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. PPL had 9 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of PPL in report on Friday, May 17 with “Buy” rating. The stock of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Guggenheim. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Bank of America. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. Evercore downgraded the stock to “In-Line” rating in Thursday, February 7 report.

