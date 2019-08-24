Blb&B Advisors Lowered Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position by $899,940; Covalent Partners Has Increased Holding in Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) by $1.04 Million as Stock Value Declined

Blb&B Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 7.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc sold 16,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 214,149 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56 million, down from 231,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88M shares traded or 19.45% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 163.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 345,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The hedge fund held 556,480 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, up from 210,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $621.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 9.52% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $1.71. About 13.58 million shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Nabors; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Rev $734.2M; 30/05/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: AU grad Nabors becomes interim director of Mansfield Symphony Chorus; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, NABORS SIGN CONTRACT FOR ONSHORE DRILLING; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 09/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD – EACH MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE OF $50 PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss $144.2M

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $474,760 activity. $359,065 worth of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) was bought by Restrepo William J.

More notable recent Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Looming sanctions deadline set to whack Venezuela’s dwindling oil rig fleet – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “16 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “14 Energy Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 2%; CNX Resources Shares Climb After Q2 Results – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold NBR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.23% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). 1.27 million were reported by Morgan Stanley. Moreover, Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 991 shares. Bessemer Gru Incorporated reported 292 shares stake. Moreover, Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp has 0.06% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 172,519 shares. Fiera Capital stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 10,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Balyasny Asset Ltd Co accumulated 135,736 shares or 0% of the stock. Smithfield holds 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) or 210 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.14% or 188,508 shares in its portfolio. Invesco has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Grp One Trading Lp holds 90,638 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited reported 17,500 shares stake. Fifth Third Comml Bank reported 1,985 shares.

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54 million and $52.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 74,500 shares to 33,400 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 180,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 340,057 shares, and cut its stake in Keane Group Inc.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Walmart, GE, Cisco, Tapestry – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Walmart, Macy’s, Cisco Systems, and Tilray – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stock Market Today: GE, Cisco and Canopy Make Wild Moves – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco -7.3% amid short current-quarter guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth reported 21,224 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr reported 527,956 shares. Mengis Capital Inc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 7,800 shares. 1St Source Bancorp accumulated 135,676 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 42,375 shares. Captrust Advsr accumulated 366,252 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Ltd has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Chilton Cap Management Limited Com invested 1.15% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Salem Capital Mngmt reported 5.15% stake. Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 8,865 shares. Driehaus Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 7,018 shares. Moreover, Johnson Group Incorporated has 0.72% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Macroview Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.21% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1,586 shares. Beech Hill reported 94,828 shares stake. Hightower Ltd Llc stated it has 1.50M shares.

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27M and $850.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barclays Bk Plc (DJP) by 18,285 shares to 194,998 shares, valued at $4.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 62,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 541,991 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).