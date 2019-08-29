Blb&B Advisors Has Cut Its Stake in Kimberly Clark (KMB) as Stock Value Rose; Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Holding in Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) Has Upped as Stock Value Declined

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) by 30.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 407,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 1.76M shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.06 million, up from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Mosaic Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.32B market cap company. The stock increased 4.96% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $18.75. About 1.65 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Oscar Bernardes to Board; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS IT HAS `NATURAL HEDGE’ FROM U.S.-CHINA TRADE SPAT; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS POTASH DEMAND LOOKS ROBUST; 14/05/2018 – Mosaic: Excess Capacity Exists at Spaces in Plymouth, Minn., and FishHawk and Highland Oaks Locations in Florida; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO JOC O’ROURKE COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q Net $42M; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 SALES VOLUME (FINISHED PRODUCT) OF PHOSPHATES 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: RESTRUCTURING PACE IN CHINA PHOSPHATE TO CONTINUE; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: OPPORTUNITY, CONFIDENCE BETTER THAN EXPECTED IN BRAZIL; 16/05/2018 – Mosaic Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow

Blb&B Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 25.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc sold 7,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 20,909 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, down from 28,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $140.7. About 253,522 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES `CHALLENGING, COMPETITIVE’ PRICING; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Facilities; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Strategic Investment in its Mobile, Alabama Mill

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $423,564 activity. 4,250 shares were bought by Freeland Clint, worth $100,300 on Friday, May 10. On Wednesday, August 21 BEEBE CHERYL K bought $249,692 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 12,998 shares. 2,089 shares were bought by Koenig Emery N., worth $50,022.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc Core Msci Emkt (IEMG) by 1.08 million shares to 5.08M shares, valued at $262.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magic Software Enterprises L Ord (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 49,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.46 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Hdg Msci Japan (HEWJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Guardian Trust invested in 0% or 22 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Norinchukin Comml Bank The accumulated 67,307 shares. Shapiro Cap Management Lc has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Td Asset Mgmt holds 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 114,581 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Argent Trust holds 10,100 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Kempner Capital Mngmt Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 61,553 shares. Quantres Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.69% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 34,600 shares. Zacks Inv Mngmt accumulated 51,112 shares. 25,898 were reported by Secor Capital Lp. Stifel Finance invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Moreover, Ajo Lp has 0.04% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Westover Advsrs Limited Company invested in 0.44% or 31,317 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27 million and $850.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 6,741 shares to 73,948 shares, valued at $5.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 57,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 875,696 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.00 million for 19.65 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

