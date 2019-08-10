Blb&B Advisors Maintains Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Barrett Asset Management Cut Its Stake in Verisk Analytics Com (VRSK) by $390,355

Barrett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc Com (VRSK) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc sold 2,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 236,756 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.49M, down from 239,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $156.46. About 484,303 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-As Rosneft’s Vietnam unit drills in disputed area of South China Sea, Beijing issues warning; 06/03/2018 – Verisk Projects Written Premium for Comml Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q REV. $581M, EST. $565.0M; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E Carlsbad – 03/07/2018 01:53 PM; 13/03/2018 – AER Study Reveals Extreme Winter Weather Is Strongly Related to Arctic Warmth; 01/05/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS 1Q ADJ. EPS 94C, EST. 94C; 11/04/2018 – Verisk 3E Unlocks World’s Most Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Database of Safety Data Sheets

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 14.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 7,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 55,196 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.13M, up from 48,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO REORGANIZES BUSINESSES INTO FOUR SEGMENTS; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With the Walt Disney Co; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MERGING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND PARKS OPERATIONS UNDER ONE SEGMENT; 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first; 05/03/2018 – JUST IN: The Walt Disney Co. names James Pitaro as president of ESPN and co-chair of Disney Media Networks; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 10/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS `BLACK PANTHER’ SURPASSES $1B IN GLOBAL TAKINGS

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27M and $850.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,310 shares to 132,141 shares, valued at $13.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 12,912 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,559 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “What to Watch When Disney Reports Tuesday – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Walt Disney Company (DIS) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney’s Perpetual Growth Machine – The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street holds 0.57% or 249,126 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd has invested 0.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cape Cod Five Cents Commercial Bank reported 45,235 shares. Brinker accumulated 0.43% or 102,119 shares. Janney Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 109,497 shares. Mcdaniel Terry & invested in 0.04% or 2,236 shares. Commerce Bank reported 311,651 shares. Stephens Inc Ar owns 0.29% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 111,899 shares. Barr E S And accumulated 35,061 shares. Schnieders Capital Management Ltd Liability Co owns 47,344 shares for 2.25% of their portfolio. Northstar Asset Ltd Liability Corp has 0.63% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 14,033 shares. American And Mgmt holds 0.03% or 922 shares in its portfolio. Capwealth Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 1.04% stake. Twin Tree Lp reported 2,077 shares. Mackenzie Corp stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 6,903 shares. 4 are owned by Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corp. Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors reported 10,767 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada invested in 0.02% or 306,829 shares. California-based Menta Cap Ltd Com has invested 0.1% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Greenleaf, a Michigan-based fund reported 2,563 shares. Mawer Management reported 1.89 million shares or 1.79% of all its holdings. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 871,387 shares. Qs Investors Limited Co invested in 0% or 1,678 shares. Utah Retirement Systems reported 30,302 shares stake. Diversified Trust holds 0.02% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) or 2,805 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd stated it has 2.45 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Barrett Asset Mgmt accumulated 2.12% or 236,756 shares. Psagot Investment House Limited owns 0.02% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 4,140 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,839 shares.