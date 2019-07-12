Blb&B Advisors Has Decreased Stake in Masco (MAS) by $658,125; Autus Asset Management Has Decreased Its Polaris Inds (PII) Position by $3.34 Million

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (PII) by 84.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 39,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,529 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $636,000, down from 47,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $85.29. About 25,539 shares traded. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 16.95% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 14/05/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES LTD POLA.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPS 7.21 BLN RUPEES VS 5.69 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Execpts Transaction to Buy Boat Holdings to Close by the 3Q; 21/05/2018 – Polaris Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES LTD POLA.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL NET PROFIT 686.1 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 331.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 06/03/2018 – POLARIS INFRASTRUCTURE ANNOUNCES 2017 YEAR END RESULTS; 20/03/2018 – Los Angeles Internet Provider Bel Air Internet Expands with Polaris Acquisition; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – POLARIS, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CPSC, INITIATED A RECALL ON SELECT RZR XP/XP 4 1000 MODELS; 29/03/2018 – Kingston Technology Company, Inc. vs Polaris Innovations Ltd. | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 25/04/2018 – United Airlines Unveils United Polaris Lounge at San Francisco International Airport; 09/04/2018 – Polaris Names Craig Scanlon as New Transamerican Auto Parts President

Blb&B Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 29.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc sold 16,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,110 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, down from 57,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $38.46. About 393,882 shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,660 activity.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $606.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 63,223 shares to 77,908 shares, valued at $6.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 11,800 shares. Moreover, Asset has 0.02% invested in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 4,372 shares. Moreover, Ftb Advsr has 0% invested in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Northstar Advsrs Limited accumulated 68,522 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Citigroup owns 53,804 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Brinker Capital Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 9,361 shares. Blackrock accumulated 0.02% or 5.79 million shares. 2,400 were reported by Whitnell And Company. Bokf Na accumulated 4,628 shares. Raymond James Na stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 5,023 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Numerixs Invest Tech invested in 0.03% or 2,812 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 3,510 shares. Great Lakes stated it has 5,452 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Ltd holds 0.01% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) or 22,111 shares.

More notable recent Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Polaris Slingshot Wants to Send You to Hawaii to Celebrate the “Summer of Fun” – Business Wire” on June 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Polaris Industries Facing Trade Headwinds for Q1 Earnings – The Motley Fool” published on April 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Polaris: Cool Product Portfolio But Terrible Stock – Seeking Alpha” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Fourth Of July Pop, Boom, And Sparkle: Summer Seasonal Stocks To Consider – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Polaris Shrugs Off Tariff Concerns With Another Impressive Quarter – The Motley Fool” with publication date: October 22, 2018.

Analysts await Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, down 6.21% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.77 per share. PII’s profit will be $101.03 million for 12.84 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Polaris Industries Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 53.70% EPS growth.

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27 million and $850.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7,163 shares to 55,196 shares, valued at $6.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,818 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Bed Bath & Beyond, CBOE, eBay, Etsy, Intel, Netflix, Nokia, Snap, UTC, Vonage and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on January 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Masco Corporation Announces Intention to Pursue Divestitures of Cabinetry and Windows Businesses – Business Wire” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$14.29, Is Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sherwin-Williams Could Be Attractive – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of America Upgrades Owens, Lifts Price Target To $72 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Omers Administration holds 145,700 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Davidson Kempner Cap Management LP holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 625,000 shares. D L Carlson Investment Group holds 0.15% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) or 13,360 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd has invested 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Two Sigma Limited Co holds 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) or 10,559 shares. Sei Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 86,086 shares. 93,905 are held by Aqr Cap Limited Liability Company. Mason Street Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.02% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Tiverton Asset Llc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Fort Ltd Partnership owns 34,664 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 500,254 shares. Td Asset Mgmt stated it has 825,823 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.07% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Scopus Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 975,000 shares.