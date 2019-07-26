Blb&B Advisors Lifted Its Costco Whsl New (COST) Stake by $483,274; Autonation (AN) Shareholder Arlington Value Capital Upped Holding by $9.29 Million

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 17.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 1,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,288 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 11,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $280.95. About 613,630 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc bought 265,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.43M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.57M, up from 3.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $48.51. About 428,137 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has declined 16.24% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – Some question the wisdom of this move, but AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson is not worried; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO Sees Shift Towards Trucks and SUV’s (Video); 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q EPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Used Vehicle Revenue $1.33B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Net $93.7M; 16/04/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01; 19/04/2018 – DJ AutoNation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AN); 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q REV. $5.3B, EST. $5.27B

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27M and $850.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 9,776 shares to 53,467 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 16,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,110 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al owns 18,400 shares. Clean Yield Group Inc Inc holds 0.07% or 665 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 73,093 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 1.04% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Hl Financial Service Limited Co accumulated 0.38% or 100,731 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.2% or 94,439 shares. Vista Ptnrs Inc holds 0.13% or 2,519 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 385,287 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). George Kaiser Family Foundation invested in 0.37% or 4,434 shares. Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Company invested 1.39% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Parsons Capital Management Ri holds 0.1% or 3,724 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.33% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 26,932 are held by Woodstock. Peoples Financial Service has 200 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chickasaw Cap Management Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 126,700 shares. Pinnacle reported 0% stake. 188,344 were reported by First Advsr Limited Partnership. Numerixs Invest Inc holds 0.01% or 1,400 shares in its portfolio. Zebra Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.12% stake. 215 are held by Brandywine Invest Mngmt Lc. 6,539 were reported by Natixis. First Mercantile Com stated it has 0.01% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 39,135 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 102,641 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 12,585 shares. Stephens Ar reported 0.01% stake. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 586,448 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability owns 3,539 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.51 million activity. Another trade for 37,104 shares valued at $1.56M was made by JACKSON MICHAEL J on Wednesday, June 5.