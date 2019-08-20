Blb&B Advisors Stake In Danaher (DHR) Was Increased; As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stock Value Declined, Jupiter Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Stake

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 5.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 16,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 272,458 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.16M, down from 289,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $42.17. About 3.53 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 23/05/2018 – TSMC starts producing A12 processors for next iPhone series, sources say; 08/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$4.0 BLN; 29/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$964 MLN; 26/03/2018 – TSMC AT FULL CAPACITY AS ANDROID CHIP DEMAND RISES: COMM. TIMES; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Expectation That Growth in TSMC’s Free Cash Flow, Stability in Margins Will Remain Solid; 09/03/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Feb Rev NT$64.64B; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 26/03/2018 – TOKYO — Renesas Electronics will outsource all of its automotive microcontroller production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. as it seeks to cut costly outlays on chipmaking machinery and concentrate on the development of software and semiconductors; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Creations Showcases Latest IP Portfolio at TSMC Technology Symposium; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 9.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 3,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 37,613 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97 million, up from 34,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $141.4. About 570,841 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 08/05/2018 – Danaher Announces Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER APPROACHED GE ABOUT DEAL FOR GE’S LIFE-SCIENCES UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Had Forecast 1Q Adjusted EPS 90c-93c; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.07-Adj EPS $1.10; 14/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Leica Microsystems Expands EM Sample Prep Coverage through NCI Inc; 25/04/2018 – Danaher Approached GE About Deal for GE’s Life-Sciences Unit; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q EPS 80c; 16/05/2018 – Danaher at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investment House Limited Co holds 0.09% or 6,337 shares in its portfolio. 1St Source Financial Bank reported 48,299 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Virtu Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 7,262 shares in its portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsrs holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 9,169 shares. Bainco International stated it has 1.38% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Bamco New York holds 0% or 1,415 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 126,084 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,990 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Stock Yards Natl Bank Tru accumulated 124,293 shares. Spinnaker owns 0.04% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 3,156 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 4.71 million shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability reported 15,425 shares. South Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 2,000 shares. Spectrum Asset Management Inc (Nb Ca), California-based fund reported 9,775 shares. Moreover, First Citizens Bancorporation Tru has 0.15% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27M and $850.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,480 shares to 38,612 shares, valued at $6.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,141 shares, and cut its stake in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (NYSE:MWA).

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) by 17,035 shares to 90,097 shares, valued at $3.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 19,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,494 shares, and has risen its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).

