Blb&B Advisors Raised Its Dominion Energy (D) Position by $304,000; As Ryder System (R) Shares Declined, Shareholder Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Trimmed Position

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 36.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,818 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 10,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $77.78. About 700,549 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in Ryder System Inc (R) by 18.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 194,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 872,647 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.10 million, down from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Ryder System Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $54.16. About 101,072 shares traded. Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has declined 12.49% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500. Some Historical R News: 24/04/2018 – RYDER SYSTEM INC – COMPANY IS ALSO REVISING ITS FORECAST FOR 2018 NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO GO FROM $2.5 BLN TO $2.6 BLN; 19/03/2018 – H&M Taps Winona Ryder and Elizabeth Olsen for Spring Ads; 24/04/2018 – RYDER SYSTEM INC – COMPANY’S FULL-YEAR 2018 FORECAST FOR OPERATING CASH FLOW REMAINS UNCHANGED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.8 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Ryder System 1Q EPS 63c; 06/03/2018 Ryder: “Upskill’s augmented reality platform for smart glasses has enabled greater efficiencies in Ryder’s; 15/05/2018 – Correct: Press Release: Ryder Chairman & CEO to Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 24/04/2018 – RYDER SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS $5.45 TO $5.70, EST. $5.52; 20/03/2018 – Sen. Alexander: Alexander: John Ryder is a Great Choice to Help Keep TVA on a Good Path; 23/04/2018 – RYDER SYSTEM INC R.N CONFIRMS ONE OF ITS VANS WAS INVOLVED IN TORONTO INCIDENT, SAYS COOPERATING WITH AUTHORITIES; 24/04/2018 – Ryder System Cuts 2018 View To EPS $4.55-EPS $4.80

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold R shares while 75 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 44.51 million shares or 5.88% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 2,850 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Amer Research Mgmt owns 0.02% invested in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) for 1,000 shares. Eaton Vance invested in 0% or 12,441 shares. Moreover, Synovus Financial Corp has 0% invested in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) for 500 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc has 0.1% invested in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Arizona State Retirement System invested 0.03% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Prudential Financial invested in 470,885 shares. Pnc Fincl Service Gp Inc has invested 0% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 6,267 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 5,477 were accumulated by Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation. Greenleaf Tru accumulated 0.01% or 5,383 shares. Ameriprise Finance invested in 241,821 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc reported 0% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.04% or 36,066 shares.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02 billion and $55.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 1.13 million shares to 7.83 million shares, valued at $151.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Universal Logistics Holdings I (NASDAQ:UACL) by 16,027 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,390 shares, and has risen its stake in Acco Brands Corp (NYSE:ACCO).

Analysts await Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.40 EPS, down 1.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.42 per share. R’s profit will be $74.63M for 9.67 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Ryder System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.13% EPS growth.

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27 million and $850.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 3,362 shares to 24,276 shares, valued at $3.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 12,912 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,559 shares, and cut its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Limited Liability reported 0.07% stake. Cypress Cap Group invested in 0.73% or 46,496 shares. Wade G W And Incorporated has 2,756 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owns 0.22% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 13,492 shares. 143,388 are owned by Utah Retirement System. Johnson Financial Grp Inc invested in 3,609 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo holds 115,949 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Kingfisher Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.35% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Gam Holdings Ag stated it has 0.05% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Violich Cap Management reported 0.55% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Ifrah Svcs stated it has 3,084 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 28,229 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Company has invested 0.13% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.22% or 43,893 shares in its portfolio. 148,390 are held by Bb&T.

