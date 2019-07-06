Blb&B Advisors Has Raised Its Stake in Costco Whsl New (COST) as Stock Value Rose; As Itau Unibanco H (ITUB) Share Value Declined, Calamos Advisors Has Raised Position by $5.81 Million

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco H (ITUB) by 140.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 726,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.24 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.96 million, up from 517,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco H for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.74B market cap company. The stock increased 3.51% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $9.72. About 19.21 million shares traded or 5.19% up from the average. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has declined 5.97% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 10/05/2018 – SECOND GROUP, RTM BRASIL, PRESENTED BID FOR SUPERVIA; 12/04/2018 – RICARDO MARINO TO STEP DOWN AS ITAU LATIN AMERICA CEO; 26/04/2018 – ITAU BBA REMOVES AZUL, ADDS ESTACIO IN BRAZIL BUY LIST; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE BIOENERGIA IPO WILL BE MANAGED BY ITAU BBA, JPMORGAN AND SANTANDER – DOCUMENT; 14/03/2018 – ITAU-XP DEAL APPROVED W/RESTRICTIONS BY BRAZIL’S ANTITRUST BODY; 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL 2019 GDP GROWTH EST. CUT TO 2.8% FROM 3.7% AT ITAU; 10/04/2018 – ITAU’S MESQUITA: RATE CUT IN MAY MORE PROBABLE AFTER MARCH CPI; 12/03/2018 – ITAU SAYS $750M PERPETUAL BONDS PRICED AT 6.5%: FILING; 24/05/2018 – ITAU SAYS BRL0.015/SHARE MONTHLY DIVIDEND WON’T CHANGE W/SPLIT; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S CADE RAPPORTEUR VOTES FOR ITAU-XP DEAL W/RESTRICTIONS

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $16.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ctrip.Com Intl Ltd (Prn) by 17.54M shares to 6.36M shares, valued at $6.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Etrade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 650,884 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Sony Corp (Call).

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27 million and $850.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 7,268 shares to 20,909 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 62,841 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,315 shares, and cut its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.