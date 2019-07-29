Blb&B Advisors Has Raised Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $795,093; As Equinix (EQIX) Stock Rose, Lateef Investment Management LP Upped by $6.38 Million Its Holding

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 14.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 7,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,196 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.13M, up from 48,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 8.14 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Offer Say on Executive Pay, and They Dislike It; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor; 21/03/2018 – TDG: NBCU, Fox, and Disney (san ESPN) Top List of Preferred Network Families; 29/05/2018 – Collider.com: Disney Unlikely to Release `Star Wars’ Movies So Close Together Again After `Solo’ Disappointment; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS FINISHED WITH DOMESTIC OPENING DAY OF $106M; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast; 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP; 02/05/2018 – FB, DIS: .@CassidyHubbarth discusses the ESPN partnership with Facebook’s Global Strategy and & Investment Lead Adam Berger: FB Anthology combines culture, community and relevance; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 14,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,737 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.15 million, up from 54,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $488.81. About 523,613 shares traded or 44.19% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Pension Serv invested in 86,650 shares or 0.15% of the stock. South Dakota Inv Council stated it has 50,660 shares. Davidson Invest Advsrs has 1,261 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 1,309 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.69% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Co owns 8,311 shares. Mufg Americas holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 588 shares. Veritas Inv Mgmt Llp invested in 0.01% or 212 shares. Tennessee-based Highland Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.06% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Moreover, Dubuque State Bank And Trust has 0% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Mirae Asset Glob holds 0.01% or 2,377 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Artemis Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 51,254 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Korea Investment reported 90,610 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.07% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “UMH PROPERTIES COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF OHIO COMMUNITY – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund, (RNP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 16, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in Store for Crown Castle (CCI) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Industrial REITs Ride High Amid Supply & Trade Woes? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Could This Be the Beginning of the End for the Best Cannabis Stock of 2019? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98B and $590.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 69,385 shares to 318,821 shares, valued at $45.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 18,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,784 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Securities Gp has invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs reported 75 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co holds 0.06% or 80,859 shares in its portfolio. Rnc Capital Mgmt Limited reported 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 3.31 million shares or 0.71% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Sys Fund reported 0.97% stake. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt LP invested 0.58% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Country Club Trust Na holds 0.81% or 61,867 shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advisors has 0.43% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 8,794 shares. Field And Main National Bank owns 16,861 shares. 18,312 are held by Brandes Prns Limited Partnership. Apg Asset Nv has invested 1.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Northern Trust owns 25.21 million shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.53% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 49,231 shares. Ls Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 176,155 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio.

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27 million and $850.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,310 shares to 132,141 shares, valued at $13.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 22,833 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,195 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).