Blb&B Advisors Increased Zoetis (ZTS) Stake by $609,500 as Share Price Rose; As Baidu (BIDU) Shares Declined, Origin Asset Management Llp Cut Position

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 56.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 46,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 36,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, down from 82,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $102.59. About 2.60M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 14/05/2018 – TIAA-CREF Adds Aptiv, Exits Baidu, Cuts Apple: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Caixin: Pear Video Secures Funding From Tencent, Baidu; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SKYWORTH TO DEVELOP FULLY-INTEGRATED IN-HOME ECOSYSTEM POWERED BY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE; 11/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $305 FROM $240; 08/05/2018 – Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit, sources say; 23/05/2018 – BAIDU PICKS HUATAI SECURITIES AS SPONSOR OF CDR ISSUANCE:CAIXIN; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 Billion Notes Offering; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Baidu, Chongqing Sokon sign cooperation deal; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q ADJ PROFIT PER ADS $2.60, EST. $1.67

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 6,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 66,503 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70 million, up from 60,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $128.43. About 1.64 million shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR $83/SHARE IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics company Abaxis for $2bn; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA REPORTS EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS BUY PRICE OF US $83/SHR IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Zoetis Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Acq Plan; 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Net $352M; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR ABOUT $2B

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27 million and $850.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 9,776 shares to 53,467 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (NYSE:MWA) by 31,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,222 shares, and cut its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 700,010 shares. Becker Capital Mngmt holds 3,270 shares. Greystone Managed Invests owns 98,360 shares. Blackrock reported 0.17% stake. Homrich & Berg reported 3,137 shares. Citigroup owns 409,431 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 5,700 were accumulated by Tributary Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owns 5,276 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Whittier Tru Communications Of Nevada Inc has 0.03% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Baldwin Invest Llc stated it has 23,493 shares. Invesco holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 3.40M shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 0.18% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 2.18M shares. Salem Inv Counselors Inc accumulated 0% or 414 shares. West Virginia-based Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs has invested 0.11% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 149,000 shares to 373,800 shares, valued at $20.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Asbury Automotive Group Inc (NYSE:ABG) by 53,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).