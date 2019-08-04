Blb&B Advisors Has Lifted By $304,000 Its Dominion Energy (D) Stake; Arotech (ARTX)’s Sentiment Is 1.31

Arotech Corp (ARTX) investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.31, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 21 funds increased or started new equity positions, while 16 decreased and sold stakes in Arotech Corp. The funds in our database now have: 7.11 million shares, up from 6.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Arotech Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 10 Increased: 9 New Position: 12.

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased Dominion Energy Inc (D) stake by 36.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blb&B Advisors Llc acquired 4,000 shares as Dominion Energy Inc (D)’s stock declined 3.69%. The Blb&B Advisors Llc holds 14,818 shares with $1.14M value, up from 10,818 last quarter. Dominion Energy Inc now has $61.00 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $76.02. About 4.09M shares traded or 5.44% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 01/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PRESENTS LONG-RANGE PLAN ON RENEWABLE ENERGY; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PRESENTLY ENGAGED IN A REVIEW OF OPTIONS FOR DM; 14/03/2018 – DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 25/04/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Improvement Project – PIR 623; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 19/04/2018 – Dominion Energy to Offer Utah Customers Home Repair Service Plans Through HomeServe; 05/03/2018 Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2170; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief; 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020

Among 4 analysts covering Dominion Resources (NYSE:D), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Dominion Resources has $84 highest and $76 lowest target. $79.25’s average target is 4.25% above currents $76.02 stock price. Dominion Resources had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, April 12 report. Wolfe Research maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 18 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of D in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The company was initiated on Monday, March 11 by Mizuho.

Blb&B Advisors Llc decreased Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr stake by 22,833 shares to 17,195 valued at $433,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) stake by 9,776 shares and now owns 53,467 shares. Chubb Limited was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability reported 62,796 shares. Stewart Patten Lc reported 0.04% stake. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Co holds 8,100 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Corporation, New Jersey-based fund reported 87,800 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has 0.4% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 31,657 shares. Regions reported 0.68% stake. Stephens Ar reported 176,325 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communication accumulated 62,994 shares. Westwood Hldg Grp Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Grimes & Com Inc has 0.07% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 10,927 shares. Chesley Taft And Associates Limited Liability has 0.1% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Fincl Svcs stated it has 4,207 shares. Becker Mngmt invested in 7,586 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bath Savings Com holds 0.1% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 6,201 shares. Wexford Cap LP has 26,105 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. 1,965 shares were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK, worth $149,998 on Wednesday, March 13. BENNETT JAMES A also bought $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares.

The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.15. About 345,647 shares traded or 224.07% up from the average. Arotech Corporation (ARTX) has declined 45.19% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ARTX News: 14/03/2018 – Arotech 4Q EPS 17c; 14/03/2018 – Arotech 4Q Rev $29M; 14/03/2018 – AROTECH CORP ARTX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Arotech Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARTX); 03/05/2018 – Arotech’s Power Systems Division Selected to Provide Canadian Armed Forces With Battery Charging Solution for Integrated Sold; 03/05/2018 – Arotech’s Power Systems Division Selected to Provide Canadian Armed Forces With Battery Charging Solution for Integrated Soldier System Program; 14/03/2018 – AROTECH CORP – TOTAL COMPANY BACKLOG AT END OF 2017 STOOD AT $61.1 MLN AS COMPARED TO $55.4 MLN AT END OF 2016; 14/03/2018 AROTECH CORP ARTX.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.15 TO $0.18; 14/03/2018 – Arotech 4Q Adj EPS 8c; 09/05/2018 – Arotech 1Q EPS 2c

Cannell Capital Llc holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Arotech Corporation for 1.43 million shares. Essex Investment Management Co Llc owns 373,168 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc has 0.08% invested in the company for 79,830 shares. The Us-based Ancora Advisors Llc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 286,063 shares.

Arotech Corporation provides defense and security products worldwide. The company has market cap of $57.33 million. The companyÂ’s Training and Simulation division develops, makes, and markets multimedia and interactive digital solutions for engineering, use-of-force training, and operator training of military, law enforcement, security, emergency services, and other personnel. It currently has negative earnings. This division offers simulators, systems engineering support, and software products for training vehicle operators to the United States military, government, municipalities, and private industry; weapon simulations used to train military pilots, weapon employment information used in air launched weapons, and part-task simulators to train aircrew; specialized use-of-force training simulators and systems for police, security personnel, and the military under the MILO Range trade name; and consulting and development support services under the Realtime Technologies trade name.