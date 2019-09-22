Blb&B Advisors Has Cut Zoetis (ZTS) Position as Stock Price Rose; Alcentra Cap (ABDC) Holder Caxton Has Raised Its Holding by $310,720

Blb&B Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc sold 3,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 62,938 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.14M, down from 66,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $125.62. About 2.45M shares traded or 27.78% up from the average. Zctis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $120 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO THE COMPANY UNDER OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 16/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Zoetis Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Acq Plan; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – PURCHASE PRICE OF US $83 PER SHARE IN CASH, OR APPROXIMATELY $2.0 BLN IN AGGREGATE; 29/03/2018 – Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS – EXPECTS DEAL TO HAVE IMPACT ON 2018 EARNINGS RELATED TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING ACTIVITIES; ON ADJUSTED BASIS, CO DOES NOT EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY EPS $2.77-EPS $2.93; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ZOETIS’ PURCHASE OF ABAXIS IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Zoetis’ Acquisition Of Abaxis Is Credit Negative; 15/05/2018 – Zoetis Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Acquire Abaxis, A Leading Global Provider Of Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostic Instruments

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 38,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.31% . The institutional investor held 838,840 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.03M, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.88 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9. About 42,049 shares traded. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 41.88% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs

Caxton Corp, which manages about $88.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 1.36 million shares to 2.10 million shares, valued at $5.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold ZTS shares while 278 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 248 raised stakes. 413.40 million shares or 0.16% less from 414.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Zctis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 7.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $425.03M for 35.29 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Zctis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27M and $871.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITR) by 14,660 shares to 263,555 shares, valued at $9.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 25,878 shares in the quarter, for a total of 749,062 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).