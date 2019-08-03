Blb&B Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Holder Matrix Capital Management Company LP Decreased Its Position by $82.13 Million

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 60.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp sold 1.83M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 1.20 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.64 million, down from 3.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.02. About 9.75 million shares traded or 40.76% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard reports 15.7 pct rise in adjusted revenue; 05/04/2018 – Prepare to Join the Battle for Azeroth™–New World of Warcraft® Expansion Arrives August 14; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.97B; 03/05/2018 – Dow Jones Newswires Broke Activision Earnings Embargo, Published Erroneous Revenue Headline; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO SAYS SAYS FORNITE HAS CAUSED `NEAR TERM IMPACT’; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares rise after reopening; 08/05/2018 – TCL to Become the Official TV of the Call of Duty® World League

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 5,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 135,378 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.92M, up from 129,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 5.00 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 03/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 UBS Global Health Care Conference; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Platinum Equity Submits Binding Offer to Acquire LifeScan From Johnson & Johnson; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oberweis Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.08% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 2,739 shares. Private Wealth Advsrs Inc holds 33,838 shares. Scott & Selber holds 0.36% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 4,899 shares. Bright Rock Cap Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 2.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Coho Prtnrs has 4.37% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Insight 2811 holds 1% or 9,355 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Mgmt Limited Liability Corp (Wy) stated it has 0.76% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Schmidt P J Invest Inc holds 2.3% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 56,398 shares. Department Mb Commercial Bank N A holds 1.55% or 90,433 shares. Pinnacle Assocs has 0.67% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Co reported 100 shares. Opus Mngmt invested in 37,300 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Linscomb & Williams has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). King Wealth holds 0.56% or 12,852 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 1.44% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27 million and $850.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,339 shares to 55,429 shares, valued at $15.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,141 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Limited.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 7,868 shares. Channing Cap Management Limited Liability Co reported 127,845 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland holds 2.26% or 143,284 shares. Tributary Mngmt Lc has 0.02% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 6,300 shares. Scotia Capital accumulated 24,889 shares. Putnam Investments Llc owns 888,665 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 112,947 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 3.83 million shares or 0.16% of the stock. Mufg Americas has 0% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset reported 671,201 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman Commerce owns 30 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Intact reported 0.01% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 4,543 shares. 5,482 were accumulated by Patten Patten Tn. Alkeon Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).