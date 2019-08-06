Blb&B Advisors Cut Its Textron (TXT) Position; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Patterson-UTI (NASDAQ:PTEN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Patterson-UTI had 11 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $1200 target in Tuesday, July 30 report. Jefferies downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $11.5000 target in Friday, August 2 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Bank of America. See Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $14.5000 New Target: $11.5000 Downgrade

30/07/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Overweight Old Target: $13.0000 New Target: $12.0000 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Credit Suisse New Target: $14.0000 11.0000

12/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $18.0000 17.0000

27/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Wells Fargo

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Citigroup New Target: $20.0000 19.0000

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Initiates Coverage On

Blb&B Advisors Llc decreased Textron Inc (TXT) stake by 19.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blb&B Advisors Llc sold 12,912 shares as Textron Inc (TXT)’s stock declined 6.73%. The Blb&B Advisors Llc holds 53,559 shares with $2.71M value, down from 66,471 last quarter. Textron Inc now has $10.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.65. About 2.41 million shares traded or 56.99% up from the average. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 26.02% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Net $189M; 10/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC TXT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $61; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Operating Margin 8.5%; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC TXT.N : VERTICAL RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 29/03/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; Textron Aviation Inc. Airplanes; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON – PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF TOOLS & TEST BUSINESS TO BE USED TO FUND ADDITIONAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO OFFSET EARNINGS IMPACT RELATED TO SALE; 19/04/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ANNOUNCES OVERHAUL OF U.S. ARMS EXPORT POLICY AIMED AT EXPANDING SALES TO U.S. ALLIES; 18/04/2018 – Textron Backs 2018 View of Cont Ops EPS $2.95-EPS $3.15; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Segment Profit $279M; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Textron Aviation Revenue $1B, Up 4%

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 5,046 shares to 80,573 valued at $15.31M in 2019Q1. It also upped Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 5,570 shares and now owns 135,378 shares. Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) was raised too.

More notable recent Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Boeing vs. Textron – The Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Textron (TXT) Announces Review of Strategic Alternatives for Kautex – StreetInsider.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Textron Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Textron Inc (TXT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold TXT shares while 141 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 189.86 million shares or 1.63% less from 193.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtn Mgmt Co stated it has 0.04% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Valley National Advisers reported 155 shares. Nuwave Invest Management Ltd Llc has 0.53% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 8,960 shares. 1,300 were reported by Salem Counselors. Yhb Investment Advisors reported 0.06% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Gateway Advisers Ltd Com owns 9,952 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citigroup reported 0% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 4,109 shares. Pitcairn Com reported 21,221 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 0.01% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Endurance Wealth Mgmt invested 0% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). James Investment Inc has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Edgestream Lp invested in 19,729 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Lc has invested 0.02% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 0.04% or 162,741 shares.

Analysts await Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 40.98% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.61 per share. TXT’s profit will be $202.03M for 13.56 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by Textron Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.53% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.99. About 3.19M shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600 Million Credit Agreement; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A COMMITTED SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT PERMITS BORROWINGS OF UP TO $600 MLN; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – CAPEX BUDGET FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED AT APPROXIMATELY $675 MLN; 03/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – WITH JUDAH’S APPOINTMENT, PATTERSON-UTI BOARD HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY SAYS ON MARCH 27, 2018, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Menta Limited Co reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). The New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.25% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Fisher Asset Ltd stated it has 658,573 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 267,341 shares. 552,900 are owned by Franklin Resource. Mason Street Ltd Liability, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 113,614 shares. Principal Finance Gp Inc stated it has 0.02% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 29,107 shares. Bluemountain Limited Co has 5,644 shares. Intl Group Inc Inc has invested 0.02% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Van Eck Associate Corporation invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Van Den Berg Management I owns 2.14% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 1.11 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 390,146 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Ltd Llc holds 93,246 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Reports Narrower Q2 Loss, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned About Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PTEN) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN), The Stock That Slid 60% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.