Blair William & Company Has Raised Position in Raytheon Co (RTN) by $3.44 Million; Waters (WAT) Shareholder Argyle Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $640,050 as Stock Value Declined

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 2,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 14,425 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63M, down from 16,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $207.24. About 11,240 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 11/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement on the 50th Anniversary of the Fair Housing Act; 06/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Eases Rules for Megabanks and Predatory Lenders; 24/04/2018 – WATERS BOARD AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $3B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 29/05/2018 – Waters DART QDa System with LivelD Software lnstantly Assesses Food Quality and Authenticity; 29/05/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America And WWE® Announce “Choose Water” Campaign; 02/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Mourns the Passing of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela; 17/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement at Hearing with Vice Chairman for Supervision of the Federal Reserve; 15/03/2018 – Arbor Day Foundation and Publix Collaborating to Protect the Natural Waters of Florida; 19/04/2018 – NESTLE CEO: MORE OPTIMISTIC FOR WATERS FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR; 26/04/2018 – DoJ OH Southern: Defendants Apprehended in International Waters Plead Guilty to Intent to Distribute 720 Kilos of Cocaine

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 10.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 18,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 194,891 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.49M, up from 175,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $182.31. About 54,466 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON RTN.N SAYS ‘FAIRLY CONFIDENT’ POLAND, U.S. CAN COMPLETE AGREEMENT ON NEXT PHASE OF PATRIOT SYSTEM BY YEAR-END; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – AWARDED AN $83 MLN CONTRACT FOR DESIGN, TEST AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q EPS $2.19; 17/05/2018 – Raytheon Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 08/03/2018 – U.S. State Dept. Approves $197 mln sale to Qatari Air Force -statement; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – U.S. ARMY AWARDED RAYTHEON COMPANY A $395.8 MLN CONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF ROMANIA’S PATRIOT AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.71, REV VIEW $26.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 3,382 shares to 14,047 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flexshares Tr (QDEF) by 6,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,889 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.42% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Tarbox Family Office accumulated 58 shares. Davenport And Ltd invested in 24,680 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Georgia-based Homrich Berg has invested 0.04% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Cadence Bankshares Na reported 1.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Wells Fargo Co Mn invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Azimuth Management Ltd Liability Co reported 23,278 shares stake. Hartford Invest, a Connecticut-based fund reported 48,666 shares. Signature Est And Invest Advsr Lc stated it has 1,121 shares. Baldwin Inv Mngmt holds 0.24% or 4,335 shares in its portfolio. Brighton Jones Llc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Roosevelt Investment Grp Incorporated owns 6,524 shares. Sit Inv has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Co accumulated 52,155 shares. Hanson Doremus Inv Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. Jimenez Frank R also sold $752,828 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Wood Michael J sold $643,693.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0.04% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Moreover, Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Welch Forbes Ltd Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 4,475 shares. 20,596 were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Gam Ag holds 1,799 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Incorporated, Maryland-based fund reported 949 shares. Bridgeway Capital Inc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 114,600 shares. Kames Public Limited has invested 0.05% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Royal London Asset reported 0% stake. Diversified Tru Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 189,387 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 8,446 shares. Principal Gru Inc accumulated 109,610 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 1,057 are held by Ent Services Corp. Loomis Sayles LP holds 72 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $7.90 million activity. $2.33 million worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares were sold by SILVEIRA MICHAEL F. Shares for $304,423 were sold by Kelly Terrence P.

